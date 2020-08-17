opinion:-if-trump-loses-and-won’t-leave,-it-could-get-ugly

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and counsel to the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) President Donald Trump talks a lot about staying in office longer than the two-term, eight-year limit allowed by the Constitution. People may assume he’s joking — just needling his enemies. He couldn’t possibly be serious, could he?

Maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the possibility that he sometimes means what he so often says. With Trump you don’t know. At the moment, critics are accusing the President of hedging his bets in the upcoming election by starving the US Postal Service of funding as the agency faces the monstrous task of delivering a record number of mail-in ballots during the pandemic.

And as November draws closer, President Trump has indeed adopted a more ominous tone about the election. In speeches and interviews he complains endlessly about “voter fraud” and warns that Democrats will use millions of fraudulent mail-in ballots to steal his second term. He refuses to say he will accept the election results.

Maybe he is just trying to agitate his opponents. What if he isn’t? How would America deal with the unprecedented refusal of a defeated president refusing to give up power?