opinion:-if-you-care-about-racial-equality,-this-will-disturb-you

Lamell McMorris is the founding principal of Greenlining Realty USA, a real estate redevelopment firm aimed at redressing the effects of redlining. McMorris is a lifelong advocate of civil, economic and social rights, currently serving on the national boards of the National Action Network, the National Urban League and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He previously served on the national board of the NAACP and as the Executive Director and COO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He is founder and CEO of the Washington, DC-based strategic advisory firm Phase 2 Consulting. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(Newsdio) Anniversaries afford us important opportunities to reflect, but this year we approach the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom having already had more than enough time and cause for reflection. At a moment when the fatal inadequacies of our public health and public safety systems are finally, powerfully and painfully clear not just to Black Americans, it’s hard to imagine that anyone needs to be reminded of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called, the “fierce urgency of now.” And yet, this urgency is still being met with reactionary or performative change, as opposed to systemic reckoning.

To keep the demand for meaningful change at the forefront of the national discussion on racism, the National Action Network has planned the “Commitment March: Get your knee off our necks.” During this very traumatic and historic year, Black America deserves and needs our commitment. All of us — the public, private and non-profit sectors, civil society writ large — we all have a role to play in righting the systemic wrongs that have brought us to this low point in our nation’s history.

But as we make this commitment and take on this lofty work, we must not forget that so much of it begins in our own backyard. There can be no adequate conversation about the dual pandemics of Covid-19 and police brutality without talking about housing in America, and there can be no lasting progress for our nation’s public health and public safety without confronting the legacy of redlining. The good news is that by understanding how we got here, we’re able to clearly see what needs to be done: to redress the historic effects of redlining, we need “greenlining.”

Greenlining refers to the process of investing in historically redlined neighborhoods.

It is at this point well understood that homeownership is the gateway to the American middle class, and with it, the professed American Dream. Owning a home is one of the only ways that average Americans are able to build wealth and equity for themselves and their descendants. Amid the economic turmoil of the 1930s, The Federal Housing Administration was created in order to help make that dream more accessible to struggling White Americans, specifically by insuring private mortgages. If a family could get an FHA-backed mortgage, they’d be asked for a lot less upfront and charged significantly less in interest. To determine which mortgages they would insure, the FHA created a system of maps, rating the level of perceived financial risk in different neighborhoods. Historically Black neighborhoods were always designated high risk. What is today Woodlawn, Chicago — my hometown neighborhood — was designated as high risk and marked on a map in red. In other words, redlined.