opinion:-it’s-a-mistake-for-democrats-to-brush-impeachment-under-the-rug

(Newsdio) Democrats avoided using the “I” word during the national convention this week. Over the course of four nights, party members blasted the President as a genuine threat to democracy and urged voters to support Joe Biden if they want a leader who can provide a steady hand in confronting the multiple crises that face our country.

Viewers could have walked away from the convention without knowing that just last December, the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Congressman Adam Schiff, who was highly praised for his role as House impeachment manager, did not get much airtime during the DNC, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t mention impeachment during her remarks on Wednesday.

While the Senate ultimately acquitted Trump, with Sen. Mitt Romney being the lone Republican dissenter, the event was historic and Trump joined a short list of three US presidents who have been impeached (the others being Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton).

Glossing over Trump’s impeachment in the run up to the election is a mistake. The inquiry brought to light key issues that remain at the heart of the warnings Democrats are now making to voters about President Trump.

In case we’ve all forgotten, Trump undermined our national security by withholding military aid to Ukraine for weeks before he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden in a call that was just one part of a much broader campaign by a cabal of Trump advisors to dig up dirt on the former VP. (Trump denied wrongdoing and said in September, “I’m not looking to hurt Biden or even hold him to it.”)