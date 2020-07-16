Opinion: Ivanka Trump's deaf Tuesday





In the morning, the first daughter and White House adviser launched an initiative that called on the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 to "find something new." It wasn't just a phrase change or a misstatement during a well-organized ad. In fact, it appears to have been the campaign's planned catchphrase.

Someone in the White House thought that having Ivanka Trump, the girl of the nepotism cartel, after being appointed to a high government position without any political experience, announce this campaign at a time when the country is recovering from a recession. involved in a world crisis. pandemic and backward conversation about race was the right move.

Let's start with the elephant in the room. Ivanka Trump has never taken out student loans, never subsisted on ramen noodles and scrambled eggs to make ends meet, never had a problem finding a job, never received an unemployment check, never. And his call for Americans struggling to think outside the box, explore changing industries, or reconsider the role of higher education in employment, reflects their complete disconnect from the reality facing many at the moment.

But even after their morning debacle, their day was not over. Before going to bed, she published a controversial tweet . In a photo that almost seemed fake at first glance, she holds up a can of Goya black beans with the label: "If it's Goya, it has to be good." And then in Spanish, "If it's Goya, it has to be good."

No one should miss that Ivanka Trump, who launched a clothing line and has made fashion a central part of her personal brand so far, appears to be wearing an all-white Victorian top and skirt in a highly stylized moment. In making this choice, it is as if she issues a decree to her subjects that the food of the land will be canned Goya beans from now on. But this tweet was not just a possible ethical violation of a federal rule that prohibits employees from using their office "for the endorsement of any product" merely by doing so. Although a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump said he was only expressing "personal support" for a brand he loves, the timing of the tweet casts doubt on him. This photo and tweet were likely a reward for Robert Unanue, the president of Goya, who found himself in trouble after praising President Trump at a White House event last week and many leading liberals began calling for a boycott of the products. of your company. . It further consolidated Ivanka Trump's place in history as simply a different version of her father. And somehow, almost four years after this terrible presidential experiment, he still felt disappointed. There was that brief and fleeting period of time in 2017, when many of us who supported progressive causes, from a woman's right to make decisions about her own body to the urgent need to tackle climate change, hoped and even believed that she would. would do. be the savior She would be the moderating voice, the person who could tell her father the truth and help him stay on the right side of the story for at least some trouble. To say the obvious: either we were happily ignorant, or she was, or both. But she is not the only case study of the dangers of putting false hopes on presidential advisers, whether they are blood relatives or not. There are no fewer than a dozen aides or cabinet members who were supposed to come to the White House and bring positive change, from former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell to former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former Defense Secretary James Mattis However, the truth is that no one is capable of bringing sanity and stability to this dangerous leader with nuclear codes. I have no idea, nor do I care, if Ivanka Trump was ever a real moderating force in the White House. But his antics on Tuesday should be a warning. President Trump will not be moderate. And, if reelected, he and his family will rule the White House like a rampant dynasty.





