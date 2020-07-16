Opinion: Ivanka Trump's deaf Tuesday

Someone in the White House thought that having Ivanka Trump, the girl of the nepotism cartel, after being appointed to a high government position without any political experience, announce this campaign at a time when the country is recovering from a recession. involved in a world crisis. pandemic and backward conversation about race was the right move.
Let's start with the elephant in the room. Ivanka Trump has never taken out student loans, never subsisted on ramen noodles and scrambled eggs to make ends meet, never had a problem finding a job, never received an unemployment check, never. And his call for Americans struggling to think outside the box, explore changing industries, or reconsider the role of higher education in employment, reflects their complete disconnect from the reality facing many at the moment.
No one should miss that Ivanka Trump, who launched a clothing line and has made fashion a central part of her personal brand so far, appears to be wearing an all-white Victorian top and skirt in a highly stylized moment. In making this choice, it is as if she issues a decree to her subjects that the food of the land will be canned Goya beans from now on.
It further consolidated Ivanka Trump's place in history as simply a different version of her father. And somehow, almost four years after this terrible presidential experiment, he still felt disappointed.
To say the obvious: either we were happily ignorant, or she was, or both. But she is not the only case study of the dangers of putting false hopes on presidential advisers, whether they are blood relatives or not. There are no fewer than a dozen aides or cabinet members who were supposed to come to the White House and bring positive change, from former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell to former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former Defense Secretary James Mattis However, the truth is that no one is capable of bringing sanity and stability to this dangerous leader with nuclear codes.
I have no idea, nor do I care, if Ivanka Trump was ever a real moderating force in the White House. But his antics on Tuesday should be a warning. President Trump will not be moderate. And, if reelected, he and his family will rule the White House like a rampant dynasty.