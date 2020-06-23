(Opinion) Long voting lines threaten our democracy. Fixing them is easier than you think

This week, when Kentucky and New York celebrate their primaries, the wait times for nightmares are once again certain.

Now, a public health risk has been added to these existing political risks, as crowded polling places become potential vectors of disease. And since President Donald Trump is already trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election and pressing for dramatic measures to limit voting, any chaos at the ballot box will erode public faith in the end result, regardless of which candidate prevails.

The good news is that it is not too late to avoid a nightmare this November. But states, and citizens, must act now to protect our elections, with solutions that go far beyond voting by mail.

We should start by addressing the shortage of poll workers in the United States. This was a problem long before Covid-19. In 2016, for example, more than half of counties reported having trouble recruiting on Election Day. The difficulty will only grow in 2020, because the majority of American poll workers are over 60, the group most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Expanding mail ballots will help reduce pressure on our voting sites. But as the primary election has shown, many voters will still choose to participate in person.

If we allow polling places to be understaffed, time lines will inevitably be generated.

However, recruiting more poll workers is not only feasible: in some parts of the country, it is being done. In Cincinnati, high school students can have the day off by working at the polls. This adds a new cohort of poll workers and gives youth a civic education lesson in the process. Even more importantly, at least this year, teens are among those at least risk for complications from coronavirus. For the same reason, along with following the Cincinnati lead, states must stockpile personal protective equipment for all poll workers and go the extra mile to recruit those who have recovered from Covid-19 to work on the polls.

Of course, the easiest way to make sure our polling places are properly staffed is pretty simple: Pay poll workers fairly for the 12, sometimes more, hours they work per day. As I point out in my last book, "Democracy in a Book or Less," poll workers across the country often make less than $ 10 an hour and rarely make more than $ 15. As we've seen over and over again, the Americans' ability to exercise their fundamental democratic rights depends on those who work at the polls. We should pay them as the essential workers they are.

We must also train poll workers to do their essential work more effectively. Surprisingly, the average poll worker receives only two and a half hours of training. Some places, like Philadelphia, do not require any type of training for poll workers.

This means that even in the best of circumstances, our voting centers are designed and operated without any backup plan. If a machine goes down, or a sudden wave of voters threatens to overwhelm the site, we are not prepared. That needs to change. Those responsible for our elections should not improvise on Election Day. Instead, they should prepare for all eventualities, including the worst-case scenarios. This is especially important when it comes to voting technology, as we were so painfully reminded in the debacle of the Iowa 2020 Democratic Caucuses, employing new technology without a clear plan B is far worse than not employing any new technology.

The chance of a Georgia-style Election Day disaster happening in one or more decisive states this November is very real. But it is also completely preventable. There are simple steps we can all take to ensure fairness and security at the ballot box.

First, Americans at low risk for Covid-19 complications can volunteer to work on the surveys, with a specific focus on neighborhoods where the lines have historically been the longest. Second, they can confirm the registration and polling place locations well in advance of Election Day, avoiding any time-consuming inconvenience. Finally, voters who have the flexibility can vote early, either in person or by mail, to ease the pressure on Election Day.

We can also demand changes from our local officials, who in most cases can take the necessary steps without waiting for the federal government to help them. New voting technologies, training standards, polling place opening and closing times, and poll worker recruitment practices are decided at the state or local level. State legislatures and state secretaries can expand, rather than reduce, the number of polling places, reversing the damaging trend of polling place closings in recent years. They can also invest in more early voting sites and keep them open longer, reducing the number of voters who vote on Election Day.

Finally, the federal government can step in with much-needed support. Congress can create its own set of standards at the national level to increase state and local standards. For example, lawmakers could require a maximum number of voters per polling place or remove excessive voter purges from registration lists that wreak havoc when voters appear and are told that their names are not on the ballot. list. The federal government can also provide the funds necessary to improve voting in the United States, and not just by replacing outdated technology. For about 50 cents per American per year, we could double the number of poll workers and pay everyone $ 15 an hour.

Americans remain divided on all kinds of issues. But 70% of us agree that high participation is good for our democracy, and on this issue, our government can still give people what they want. Despite a fiasco-spoiled primary season after fiasco, we can tear down the barriers on the ballot, preserve the integrity of our elections, and reaffirm a simple principle: If you want to vote and have the right to vote, you should be able to vote. In the United States of America, that doesn't seem like too much to ask.