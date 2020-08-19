opinion:-room-rater’s-verdict-on-aoc’s-room-(and-5-others)

Claude Taylor, the American half of the Twitter account Room Rater, lives just outside Washington DC, is a former Clinton White House staffer and chairs the political action committee Mad Dog Pac. Jessie Bahrey, the Canadian half of Room Rater, lives and works in the Vancouver, British Columbia area, where she manages a commercial greenhouse. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinions on CNN.

(CNN) Politics is as much about visuals as it is about policy, and on the second night of the Democratic National Convention we assess just how successful the speakers so far have been at creating warm and inviting settings for their speeches.

We love maps, and we wish we could see more of the world through Stacey Abrams’ eyes. Though she may have lost her bid for the Georgia governorship (after numerous allegations of voter suppression), she’s clearly bounced back and is ready for the fight. Just take a look at her book shelf, which features what appears to be a biography of one of America’s generals, and its 18th president — Ulysses S. Grant.

Room rating: 10/10