Opinion: The first pandemic convention — in real time

(CNN)CNN Opinion asked our contributors to tweet their thoughts and analysis of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. The views expressed in these tweets are solely their own.
There was more diversity in the opening montage of the #DemConvention than there will be in entire four days of the GOP convention
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 18, 2020
Kinda loving the fact that #DemConvention opens with a strong Latina. I’m settling in for a good night.
— Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) August 18, 2020
I think the main goal of the DNC speakers tonight and all nights shouldn’t be to out-left each other, but to simply hammer hard why Donald Trump must go.
That is all. #DemConvention
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 18, 2020
Running against President Trump is running for something. With this particular president, the two go hand-in-hand.
— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) August 18, 2020
Feeling sentimental. I’ve been to every Dem convention since 2000. And before that: 1984 in San Francisco. Because I was young, that was the most fun; 2008 was next. I hope 2024 will be in Milwaukee — the city deserves it.
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 18, 2020
Challenge for Dems this week is not only to make case against @realDonaldTrump, which is pretty well understood.
The most important task is to give people a richer understanding of Biden, and how he would to lead the country out of the overlapping crises we currently face.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 18, 2020
Four Republicans will speak at the Democratic convention tonight @cnn They’ll remind the country, particularly Republicans, Trump hijacked the party and the party no longer represents them. It’s permission to vote for Joe Biden.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 18, 2020
Joe Biden already had his hands full fighting off the Trump Campaign’s claims that he’ll be controlled by radical left-wing activists. Today’s convention speakers gave us a good look at just how impossible that task will be.
— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 18, 2020
The virtual nature of the convention is a challenge for the Democrats, but it is a much bigger challenge for @realDonaldTrump and Republican. The lack of a packed auditorium is a constant reminder of Covid-19 and the mismanagement by the Trump Administration.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 18, 2020
I’ve been going to political conventions for decades. I am nostalgic for an in-person Convention. The pomp and circumstance, the excitement, catching-up with friends…and foes. But got to admit. This set-up doesn’t suck. pic.twitter.com/t63ZxZEvZx
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 18, 2020
I talk to Dems who are running in parts of the country that are inhospitable to Dems and wow do they seem overlooked by the national party.
— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 18, 2020
Tonight the Ds will either inspire or bore — maybe a bit of both. A lot of pure unadultated yakking. Never easy. But by week’s end they need to have demonstrated they have a compelling messenger and message.
— Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) August 18, 2020
Trump just said: “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged – remember that. “
Either he wins or he’ll tell his followers they’ve been robbed. Extremely dangerous. Only way to avoid an even worse national nightmare is a Biden landslide
— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) August 18, 2020
It’s Big Tent night at the @DemConvention. What a contrast with the GOP which has become a far-right Trump Cult.
Hard to have a more ideologically diverse lineup—from Bernie Sanders to Doug Jones, John Kasich to Michelle Obama. We don’t always agree but boy are we united to win. pic.twitter.com/8o3olhLYxD
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 17, 2020