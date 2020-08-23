opinion:-the-sucker-punch-to-america’s-covid-frontline-workers

Susannah Hills is a pediatric airway surgeon at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center. She also serves as assistant professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion on Newsdio.

(Newsdio) We fought Covid-19 in New York City and we thought that we won.

After three months of a relentless cycle of breathing tubes, ventilators, organ failures and deaths, the rhythm gradually shifted to breathing, healing, recovery and going home. We thought we had stabilized the situation.

But it hasn’t stopped. Now, more than 80% of my Covid patients have been discharged from the hospital. The ones that remain have mostly been in the hospital for months. We still have patients infected with the novel coronavirus coming. But they’re manageable enough that we, the health care workers, can focus again on the jobs we used to do before this pandemic took off earlier this year.

We are still exhausted, still recovering, but we thought we were moving forward in a smarter and more prepared way to manage another surge.

Our work had mattered. The 23,000 lives we lost had mattered. And the 8.4 million people of New York City cared about those lives. New Yorkers have sacrificed a lot with businesses closed and people sheltered in place. More than a third of New York City households lost jobs, and almost half struggled with anxiety and depression. And in our hospitals, my colleagues and I fought hard for our patients’ lives — and for our own lives. We had figured out how to stop Covid-19. Or so we thought.