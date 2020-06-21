Opinion: Trump is roasted by the size of the Tulsa crowd

First, there was the size of the crowd. What was supposed to be the campaign of Trump's dream campaign to overwhelm crowds: In a state that won in 2016 by a whopping 36 points (65% to 29%), it instead turned into a nightmare.

The Trump campaign had boasted before the massive demand for tickets that it would not only fill the 19,000-seat venue, but would also cause crowds so large that they needed to build an outdoor stage for the overflow.

However, when Saturday night arrived, only about a third of the arena was full, and the Tulsa fire chief estimated that approximately 6,200 people attended. Given the low turnout, the Trump campaign was also forced to cancel the overflow out of the event, but not before shedding the unsubstantiated coverage story that Trump supporters had been scared by protesters.

Trump's speech / performance added to his own nightmare night when he showed fans how he could drink a glass of water with one hand. (Seriously.) Trump first lashed out at the media for suggesting he had health problems because he had used two hands to navigate putting a glass to his mouth while handing over the start address at West Point a week earlier. After his one-handed water poured into Tulsa, he defiantly tossed the empty glass onto the stage, rousing cheers from the "Four More Years!" Crowd. All that was missing was for Trump to imitate "Saturday Night Live" yelling, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Unsurprisingly, the rally sparked negative headlines and countless jokes at the expense of the thin-skinned Trump. A small sample of the sea of ​​reports ranged from "Trump meets in the red state of the United States and faces a sea of ​​empty blue seats" to "Trump's crowd in Tulsa went crazy after he proved he could drink a glass of water with one hand. "

It got worse for Trump on his social media platform, Twitter. There, just behind "Father's Day," Saturday night through Sunday morning, was a cheery roast at Trump's expense, many including hashtags, "Everyones Laughing At You Donald" and "Trump Rally Fail." . There may have been more pranks directed at Trump on Twitter than the people who attended his rally.

Some of the most entertaining tweets include one by legendary journalist Dan Rather who wrote "Looking for Sean Spicer for a crowd estimate in Tulsa" – a reference to how Spicer, Trump's first press secretary, lied to make participation in Trump's presidential inauguration appear larger than it was.

Singer and songwriter Pink took a hit at Trump, tweeting to his 32 million followers: "I think I sold that same place in five minutes." Democratic congressman David Cicilline tweeted: "This is President Trump's Fyre Fest." (The Fyre 2017 music festival was a notorious failure.)

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California referencing a video showing poor attendance offered one of the best tweets:

"Why so many empty seats at the #TrumpsCoronavirusRally?

A. Seeing @POTUS is not worth dying for

B. @ realDonaldTrump's base shrunk so much they can't even fill a red arena

C. The campaign lied about how many people got tickets

D. Knives Out Now Available on Amazon Prime "

A well-adjusted president could laugh at all this. But we don't have one of those. We have Trump. And a constant about Trump even before running for president is that he hates being the butt of the joke. This is a boy who in 2013 lashed out on Twitter against then Daily Show host Jon Stewart and that same year he planned to sue Bill Maher for $ 5 million over a joke the comedian told of Trump as "his mother's spawn having sex with an orangutan." He continued to criticize late night comedy presenters as a presidential and White House nominee, including calling for "Saturday Night Live" to be canceled and suggesting "retribution" against the iconic comedy show.

Trump simply could have postponed a rally that was nothing more than a celebration of selfishness and ego during the time of the Covd-19 pandemic, especially given a Fox News poll on Friday, found that only 23% of Americans thought that holding large political demonstrations now was a good idea compared to almost 60% who thought otherwise.

But that is not Trump. It seems like he has no problem sacrificing the health of Americans, even his supporters, if he thinks it will help win reelection. The biggest question is whether Tulsa's anemic involvement was due to fear of the coronavirus, or because Trump's base finally understood that he only cares about himself.