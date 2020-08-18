opinion:-unc-fiasco-reveals-truth-about-reopening-colleges

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian. He is senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) In April, the interim president of the University of North Carolina announced that he wanted all of UNC campuses to re-open in the fall. In August, the UNC Board of Governors announced their mandate that campuses reopen. Last week they all got their way, with the dorms at UNC re-opening at full capacity and everyone gearing up for at least some in-person classes, despite faculty protests.

Students came back. So did Covid-19. Students started testing positive, with the outbreaks clustered around dorms and fraternity houses. As the intrepid editors of UNC’s college paper, The Daily Tar Heel, put it, “we all saw this coming.” (The original headline was a bit more colorful but the point remains the same.)

A week after the experiment to see whether college kids could live on campus and keep socially distanced began, it’s over. UNC’s leadership announced a return to fully remote education and full refunds for students who leave the dorms and go home. UNC-Chapel Hill’s chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz told local news he was “surprised at the velocity and magnitude” of the spread of the virus.

In the wake of the UNC fiasco, we have to reckon with the price of failure. Students at Chapel Hill are going home now and they are taking their viral load with them. As a result, to be blunt, more people are going to die. College students can die from Covid-19. They also risk spreading the virus to the people with whom they live and their communities. These deaths and illness will be directly attributable to the decisions of our leaders in the higher education community.

Other colleges and universities are sure to follow UNC’s path. Over the weekend, a video of a huge and largely mask-free party at the University of North Georgia went viral on social media. Oklahoma State University placed a sorority under quarantine after 23 of its members tested positive. An off-campus party at Notre Dame led to a spike in coronavirus cases. More will surely follow.