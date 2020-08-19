opinion:-we-take-pride-in-our-service-to-america,-postal-worker-says

Sinikka Melvin is the president of the Clarksburg, West Virginia Area Local of the American Postal Worker Union. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In postal years, I am a baby. Six years ago, I found myself at a career crossroads and applied as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. I started at the tail end of the great consolidation. West Virginia had lost a mail-sorting plant and several processing centers.

Many post offices in rural areas had their hours slashed to non-existent, which meant that mail traveled a longer distance to other post offices just to get to its destination.

Not only were the employees angry and discouraged for this injustice, but so were our customers. Despite these setbacks and challenges, my colleagues persevered and worked diligently to fulfill the US Postal Service’s mission to “provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities.”

As time went on, the post office continued to make more cuts, jobs were eliminated, and the hours got longer for those who remained. But we stayed strong, still working relentlessly to ensure the mail was delivered to every one of our customers on time. With barely any time to catch our breath from the Christmas peak season of 2019, we were suddenly faced with the Covid-19 epidemic, just like every citizen and business. Yet we did not stop.

We accepted every package, every envelope. We shipped out facemasks from concerned relatives. We continued the mission of the Postal Service despite in some way being personally affected by the coronavirus. Just like you, we juggled home schooling, day care and this sickness firsthand. Postal employees are proud people. We know our job and we do what it takes to get it done, from carrier to custodian, from our newest employees to our longest veteran, who has 47 years with the Postal Service, in my area. We have most definitely been busy.