opinion:-why-the-susan-b.-anthony-pardon-is-perfectly-trumpian

(CNN) President Donald Trump is gunning for the women’s vote, and so to great fanfare, he announced his plans to pardon one very prominent woman: Susan B. Anthony, who died in 1906.

Anthony was arrested for voting in Rochester, New York, in 1872, a time when it was illegal for women to do so. She was on the frontlines of the movement for women’s suffrage, and by the time her fight was at least partly won and women secured voting rights in 1920, Anthony was long dead — and even then, women of color continued to be excluded from the ballot box by widespread racist attacks on voting rights.

It was the conservatives of Anthony’s time who fought back against women’s rights, arguing that politics was harsh business too vulgar for women’s participation, and that women, as the moral centers of the family, were essentially too good (and too intellectually lacking) to participate. Politics, their argument went, could even drive a wedge between husbands and wives — better to have women serve as private keepers of the house and home and let men dominate public, political and economic life. Now, 100 years after Anthony’s cause was attained and the 19th Amendment was ratified, it is this anti-feminist legacy that Trump and his Republican Party carry forward.

Trump ran against the first woman who had real potential to be the president of the United States, and ran a campaign that was shockingly and often crassly misogynistic. He has appointed fewer women to his cabinet than any president taking office this century. And he’s not an outlier in his party. While Democrats ran a record number of women in the 2018 midterms and a record number won, the number of Republican women in both Congress and state legislatures actually went down. The number of GOP women in the House is the lowest it’s been in 25 years.

Women make up nearly a quarter of House seats and close to 40% of House Democrats, but Republican women do far worse: Women make up less than 7% of Republicans in the House. And those anti-suffragists did get one thing right: Letting women vote would indeed allow them increased independence, including from their husbands. Today, the gender gap in voting is wider than ever. A majority of men vote for Republicans, and have since 1980. Most women vote for Democrats, including huge majorities of women of color.