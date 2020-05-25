Oppo Reno 4 Series with confirmed 5G support, photos showing triple rear cameras, and color options

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro phones with 5G connectivity support have been confirmed by Oppo on Weibo. The company on the Chinese microblogging site also shared photos of the Oppo Reno 4 smartphones where the triple rear camera settings were revealed, as well as the two color options. Meanwhile, an informant has claimed that the Oppo Reno 4 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The informant has highlighted other key smartphone specs, however pricing details were not specified. As the name suggests, the Oppo Reno 4 series is the successor to the Oppo Reno 3 series that launched in December 2019.

Oppo Reno 4, teasers Reno 4 Pro

Oppo in his Weibo post joked about the huge triple rear cameras on Oppo Reno 4 phones, as well as its two color options (blue and orange). In a separate post, the Chinese tech company also showed off the bright blue panel of smartphones. Both Oppo posts reveal the nickname & # 39; Reno Glow & # 39; on the back panel. According to a NotebookCheck report, Oppo had filed a new trademark: Reno Glow with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in April.

Meanwhile, an informant on Weibo has claimed that the Oppo Reno 4 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will have a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge support.

Oppo Reno 4 Specifications (Expected)

The informant has also indicated that the Oppo Reno 4 will have a 6.43-inch screen and weigh 183 grams.

For selfies and video calls, the Reno 4 phone is said to have a 32-megapixel front camera. The triple rear camera setup is rumored to include a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The phone will reportedly come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications (Expected)

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is designed to feature a larger 6.55-inch screen and dual front camera setup. The dual camera setup reportedly includes a 32 megapixel camera accompanied by a 2 megapixel camera.

The triple rear camera setup on Oppo Reno 4 is said to include a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization support, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera. The phone will reportedly be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. Finally, the informant has stated that the phone will weigh 172 grams.

The aforementioned specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt as Oppo has not confirmed these details. The release date of the Reno 4 series has also yet to be revealed. To remember, Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 3 series in December 2019. The phones have quad rear cameras, and the Vanilla Oppo Reno 3 works with MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, while Oppo Reno 3 Pro includes a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.