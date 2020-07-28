Oprah Winfrey launches new show on Apple TV +

The streaming service has announced a new series with the media mogul.

"The Oprah Conversation" will debut on Thursday and, according to a press release, "will continue to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from around the world."

"Filmed remotely and incorporating public participation, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with leading newsmakers, opinion leaders and teachers of her trade," the press release says. "By bringing truth and perspective to a variety of themes that shape our world, they reveal exciting stories of human connection."

The debut episode, titled "How to be an Anti-Racist," features Winfrey and best-selling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who will speak to white readers as they seek to confront their own racist beliefs and become anti-racist.