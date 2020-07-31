Oprah Winfrey wants to march in honor of Breonna Taylor







Winfrey said she will continue her fight until those responsible for Taylor's death are prosecuted.

"I hope that if we continue to pronounce her name, write her name and that no one forgets her life, the people responsible for killing her and those who remain complicit in doing nothing will be brought to justice." said.

On Thursday, Winfrey released "The Oprah Conversation" exclusively on Apple TV +. The show will focus on "bringing truth and perspective to a variety of themes that shape our world, each episode will reveal gripping stories of human connection," according to a statement.