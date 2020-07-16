Orange County school board votes for children to return to school without the need for social distancing, masks

The Orange County Board of Education approved its recommendations Monday for the reopening of schools in the fall. The board voted 4-1 to approve a set of guidelines, including regular temperature controls, frequent hand washing, and extensive cleanings of classrooms, offices, and buses.

However, the meeting did not require the use of masks or social distancing. In fact, he advised against the measures.

CNN contacted or collected information from the county's 28 school districts on Tuesday. Of the districts that responded to or posted plans online, more than half, none said they would return children to school without masks or social distancing.

The Anaheim Unified School District, which serves approximately 30,000 students, told CNN that it will recommend to its governing board to reopen schools with a comprehensive distance learning model to begin the 2020-2021 school year.

Santa Ana Unified, the second largest district in the county with more than 50,000 students and employees, will follow a similar path, indicating in a press release that the district will begin the year "entirely through distance learning."

"During these difficult times, the safety of our school community remains our top priority. While at some point we expect our students to attend our schools along with their peers and teachers, now is not the time," said the Unified School of Santa Ana. District Superintendent Jerry Almendarez.

"In the meantime, we are working to develop a rigorous distance learning plan that allows students to continue their education at home."

Further south, the Irvine Unified School District, with 36,000 students, said it will discuss its fall educational model at a meeting Tuesday night, but added: "To be clear, IUSD is not governed by the Board of OC Education and our District will not follow its non-binding recommendations for the 2020-21 school year. "

Other county districts serving grades K-12, including Capistrano and Tustin Unified School Districts, say they will offer families the option of a hybrid schedule or 100% online learning. Still, the Huntington Beach Union High School District, La Habra City School District, and others specifically said they would not return children to classes under the guidelines.

And a smaller district in Anaheim, the Magnolia School District, criticized the board for "politicizing" the safety of schools, saying it was leaning toward 100% online instruction in the fall.

"We are in Anaheim with the highest percentage of Covid-19 infections in Orange County," Superintendent Frank Donavan told CNN. "The Board vote last night is not certain and it is politicizing something that should not be political."

The Board's Recommendations

"K-12 children represent the lowest risk cohort for Covid-19. Because of that fact, children's social distancing and reduced census classrooms are unnecessary and therefore not recommended," they read. the recommendations, which are in a technical document.

"Requiring children to wear masks during school is not only difficult, but impossible to implement, but not based on science. It can even be harmful and is therefore not recommended," he said.

The board noted that these recommendations were merely guidelines, not "laws" or "even rules." It will be up to individual school districts how they want to get their students back to class in person.

If a district decides not to reopen or resume classes in a "typical classroom and school environment," the board says parents should be able to send their children to another school district or charter school.

The board emphasized its belief that schools should reopen in the fall.

Considering that remote learning is a "total failure," the board said that "leaving the classroom in favor of computer learning was frustrating for everyone, not just for parents and students, but also for teachers."

While some parents expressed their support for reopening schools during the board meeting, a group of parents and teachers gathered outside the board meeting, protesting the idea of ​​children returning to school without masks or social distancing. , according to CNN affiliate KCAL.

As California sees an increase in new coronavirus cases, two of the state's largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, have already announced that they will not be opening any in-person instruction in the fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has advocated for the reopening of schools in the fall, saying the mental and physical benefits of in-person learning outweigh the risks of the coronavirus.

But while the group said facial liners or physical distance were a lower priority for younger children, it recommended that middle and high school students should wear facial liners when a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained.