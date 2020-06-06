Order Of The Phoenix Members, Ranked By Intelligence

In Harry Potter, the Order of the Phoenix was the first line of defense against Voldemort in both wars. Here are the members, ranked by intelligence.

The Order of the Phoenix is ​​one of the most organizations in the world of Harry Potter. The esteemed group of witches and wizards existed in their first incarnation in the fight against Lord Voldemort at the height of their power and reformed to fight him after his return at the end of The Goblet of Fire. Although their position in the Order gives them a certain right to claim bravery and intelligence, not all of them are exactly geniuses.

We have classified the most important members of the Order by how smart books and movies make them seem.

eleven Mundungus Fletcher

When your nickname of almost everyone you interact with the most is literally the word "dung," you should start to think about whether it's respected. Mundungus Fletcher was a liar and a thief, as well as the main reason Mad-Eye Moody was killed. We certainly don't like him, and his intelligence was imminent.

10 Peter Pettigrew

The man who betrayed Harry's parents and allowed Voldemort to kill them spent so much time pretending to be a rat that it ended up looking like a human hybrid experiment that went wrong.

He could have had a hand in creating the Marauder's Map and become an Animagus, which certainly gives him a couple of points, but the way he gave in to the dark side almost sums up his weak personality and lack of morale. intelligence.

9 9 Rubeus Hagrid

The first two entries on this list were quite catastrophically horrible people. Rubeus Hagrid, of course, is probably the truest and most charming person of all Harry Potter history. Although Hagrid is quite adept with his broken wand (even capable of casting non-verbal spells) and became a Professor of Care for Magical Creatures, he falls short by one degree: Due to Tom Riddle's actions, Hagrid was expelled from Hogwarts earlier decide. His studies. As such, it does not have the knowledge of everyone else.

8 Arthur Weasley

Arthur Weasley is strange. Technically, he has a good job at the Ministry and supports his family while still being a source of inspiration to everyone around him.

Despite his work directly involving Muggles and Muggle artifacts, he doesn't seem to have learned anything from his role, and how he got it in the first place is almost incomprehensible: "What exactly is the function of a rubber duck?" .

7 7 Nymphadora Tonks

Tonks has the incredible ability to transform into almost anything you please. This is an awesome gift that sets her apart from everyone else, but she is an innate talent. Her intelligence comes from her time at Hogwarts – she was a high-achieving student who took her academic gifts in her Auror studies, where she also earned a full grade (though her clumsiness reduced her stealth attributes).

6 6 Remus Lupine

Remus Lupine is often hailed as the best Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts, for good reason. He is a skilled spellcaster and capable of producing impressive Patronus. As a teenager, he even participated in the creation of the Marauder's Map, further demonstrating his prowess. However, Remus' last trap is his emotional intelligence. He has made some bad decisions in his life, and ultimately many of his friends in the Order have overshadowed him.

5 5 Sirius Black

Partly because of being played by Gary Oldman, Sirius Black sounds like he's reading a new Shakespeare play every day. His cousin Bellatrix Lestrange has the deepest and strongest London accent in the world, while Sirius is as elegant as he seems. However, Sirius is shown to be extremely intelligent when it comes to magic as well.

Like the rest of the Marauders, he helped create the Marauder's Map and learned how to become an Animagus so Remus was not alone during full moons. Furthermore, he managed to evade capture for several years after escaping from Azkaban while living in his Animagus form, which shows just how strong his survival skills were.

4 4 Kingsley Shacklebolt

We didn't see much about Kingsley Shacklebolt in the Harry Potter franchise, but they gave us a variety of clues as to his intelligence. He was introduced as a high-ranking official in the Ministry, suggesting a certain level of wonder at landing the job in the first place. After the end of the series, he was appointed Minister of Magic, and remember, he could also make his Patronus speak.

3 Alastor Moody

We may not have been able to see much of Alastor Moody during his time at Hogwarts (since he was at the bottom of a large well out of a box), but then he showed why he was considered the best Auror in the game.

The dark magicians were afraid of him, and "half of the cells in Azkaban are full because of him," which is quite an impressive resume.

2 Severus Snape

No matter where you fall in the debate "Was Snape a good guy?", You cannot argue with the intelligence of the man. First, he was a skilled potion maker, to the point that his writing was so good that it improved Harry's work. Beyond that, he spent his entire life being able to trick the most powerful dark magician into thinking he was on his side, while working for Dumbledore all the time.

one Albus Dumbledore

Like Snape, Dumbledore was a somewhat controversial figure in the world of Harry Potter. He forced Harry into a strange chase to solve puzzles when he could have said everything directly, for example.

Despite that, he was the most powerful magician alive and the only person Voldemort feared. He had the ability to understand and perform almost every conceivable spell and was a constant source of knowledge for each character throughout the franchise.

