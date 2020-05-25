Orders to stay home correlated with slower spread of COVID-19





What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

May 15, 2020: As many states begin to relax their social distancing measures and open their economies, two studies suggest that government orders to stay home have had a significant impact on the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19. .

A study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association found a significant difference in growth in the number of COVID-19 cases between border counties in Illinois, which has an order to stay home, and Iowa, which does not. The other study, published in Health Affairs on May 14, measured the extent to which shelter orders in place have slowed the spread of the virus, compared to other measures of social distancing.

The JAMA study, which used a cross-sectional approach with a difference-in-difference design, compared daily changes in COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in eight Iowa counties bordering Illinois with those in seven Illinois counties bordering Iowa before and after March 21, when Illinois issued an order to stay home. Iowa is one of the five states that do not have an order to stay home.

Case rates per 10,000 residents were similar in the border counties of both states before the Illinois order. After the order went into effect, the number of cases increased more rapidly in Iowa and more slowly in Illinois.

Within 10, 20, and 30 days after the order to stay home in Illinois was enacted, the difference in cases between the two areas, respectively, was −0.51 per 10,000 residents (P <.001), – 1.15 per 10,000 residents (P = .02) and −4.71 for every 10,000 residents (P = .02).

Investigators estimate that there could have been as many as 217 excess cases in Iowa border counties after 1 month without an order to stay home. They say this estimate of excess cases represents 30.4% of the total of 716 cases in Iowa counties as of that date.

This is the upper limit of the potential difference in cases where a stay-at-home order had been established in Iowa, George Wehby, PhD, professor of health economics and health services research at the University of Iowa and one of the authors of the study. , he told Medscape Medical News. He warned that there was "a lot of uncertainty in the evidence. Other factors could have come into play."

. (tagsToTranslate) Coronavirus (t) 2019 New coronavirus (t) 2019-nCoV (t) Wuhan coronavirus (t) Human coronavirus HKU1 (t) Human coronavirus OC43 (t) HCoV-OC43 (t) Human coronavirus 229E (t) HCoV – 229E (t) Iowa (t) Illinois (t) residence (t) grouped payments (t) episode-based payment (t) episode pay (t) care episode pay (t) case rate (t) evidence- case rate based (t) pooled lump sum (t) lump sum (t) package price (t) packaged price (t) health care economics



