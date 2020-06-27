Oregon continues to be positively identified as Allyson Watterson, according to a report

The human remains found in Oregon last week have been positively identified as those of Allyson Watterson, a 20-year-old woman who went missing in December, according to a report.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and an investigation continues, FOX 12 from Oregon reported.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that "He offers his sincere condolences to the family as they have faced unthinkable circumstances in the past six months since Allyson was reported missing.

"We also want to thank everyone who assisted in the extensive search efforts and those who provided valuable advice and information to our investigators during this time," the statement continued.

Watterson went missing just before Christmas in North Plains, about 18 miles west of Portland, after hiking with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland.

Garland remained behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to charges unrelated to Watterson's disappearance, FOX 12 reported.

The remains were found last Saturday by the owner of a North Plains property, in the same area where Watterson's belongings were found earlier this year, authorities said.