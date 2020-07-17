Oregon lawmakers consider closing prisons due to budget deficit: report

Lawmakers in Oregon are working to determine how to make up for a $ 1 billion deficit in the state's balance sheet due to the coronavirus, and are reportedly considering closing one of the state's prisons.

OregonLive.com reported Thursday that Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, a 300-bed facility. If further budget cuts are needed, another 492-bed facility could be closed. The newspaper reported that it is unclear how much the state would save by closing Shutter Creek.

Stacy Chamberlain, executive director of the union representing some of the state's correctional workers, told Oregon Public Radio that she was surprised that the measure was being considered and said: "We have not been involved in this conversation about where these cuts should come from. "

OPR said it contacted the Oregon Department of Corrections about how the state would accommodate the move, but the department did not immediately respond. OregonLive.com said lawmakers want to be able to meet budget targets without resorting to the $ 9 billion state school fund.

Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, co-chair of the budget committee, told the newspaper: "We believe next year will be extremely critical in terms of service delivery for vulnerable Oregonians."