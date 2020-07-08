Oregon man driving a stolen car crashes into a woman driving another stolen car

A police chase in Oregon ended when a driver fleeing authorities in a stolen car crashed into a woman who was driving another stolen car.

The debacle occurred Monday when police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser driving through downtown Newberg, according to Newberg-Dundee police.

A chase ensued and lasted several blocks until the driver collided with another car near an intersection.

Police identified the driver of the first car as Randy Lee Cooper of Portland.

After arresting Cooper, police realized that the second car was also reported as stolen in an unrelated crime three weeks ago.

The driver of that car, Kristin Nicole Begue, was also found to be under the influence.

Cooper was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, trying to evade police, assault, and reckless driving.