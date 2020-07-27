Oregon officer quarantined after drunk man with coronavirus spits on McDonald's drive-thru

A man with COVID-19 spat on an officer after the suspect passed out at the entrance to a McDonald's in Tigard, Oregon, according to police.

Police were notified of an intoxicated man driving a car at the restaurant on Southwest 72nd Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Sunday.

The man pulled his car out of the driveway before police arrived, but officers found him in the parking lot. Police said the man was passed out in the driver's seat and was partially hanging from the open door on the driver's side.

Officers said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside the car. The car was still running too.

Officers ordered the man to turn off the car, but said he started it and rolled forward, almost colliding with a patrol car parked in front of him.

The suspect was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants [DUII] and driving while suspended.

NJ POLICE SHOOTS MASSIVE "MANSION PARTY" 3 LOADED WITH CORONAVIRUS VIOLATORY ORDERS

During the course of his arrest, police said the man began to cough profusely and stated that he had COVID-19. Police said that when an officer asked the man to stop coughing on them, the suspect turned his face toward them and coughed and spat into the face of one of the officers who was standing less than a foot away.

Prison staff later confirmed that the man tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tigard Police. He was subsequently jailed on an additional charge of aggravated harassment for a felony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tigard police said that according to the man's actions, "we believe he acted knowingly in trying to expose the officer to COVID-19."

The officer was wearing a surgical mask and gloves at the time he was spat on. The officer is now quarantined to monitor any potential symptoms of the virus.

Click for more information on Fox 12.