Oregon owner discovers human remains believed to be missing women, sheriff says

A property owner made a grim discovery Saturday, finding human remains believed to be those of an Oregon woman who was reported missing in December, according to authorities.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that officers were called to investigate the discovery just before 5 p.m. to a property on Northwest Corey Road in North Plains, located about 23 miles west of Portland.

"Based on the location of the remains and the evidence found at the scene, detectives suspect the remains of Allyson Watterson," the sheriff's office said.

Watterson, 20, was reported missing on December 22, about 30 hours after she was last seen in a wooded area near North Plains with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, 21, according to the office of the Sheriff. His family had not heard from him since December 20.

The 20-year-old was not reported missing until a day later by Garland.

Saturday's grim discovery was made in the same rural area where some of Watterson's belongings were found earlier this year.

In March, agents said some of their belongings were found in an open field by a real estate agent showing a house, FOX12 reported at the time.

Authorities originally said the couple had been walking, but Watterson's mother later said the couple was visiting friends in the area and the boyfriend's truck broke down. Watterson's mother said that when they went to seek help, the couple broke up and Watterson disappeared, according to FOX12.

Agents later said they recovered a stolen truck from the area and arrested Garland on charges related to that truck, as well as other unrelated pending arrest warrants.

Garland was sentenced to three years in prison in April after pleading guilty in relation to three separate cases, FOX12 reported.

The 21-year-old has not been named a suspect in Watterson's disappearance.

The sheriff's office said Saturday that the Watterson family has been notified of the discovery of the human remains and are asking for privacy.

The Washington County medical examiner's office is working to identify the remains, according to officials.

Investigators will return on Sunday as part of the area's ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Lucia I. Suárez Sang and Nicole Darrah of Fox News contributed to this report.