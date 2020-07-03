Oregon State Trooper was put on leave after challenging the mask mandate in the cafeteria







"Oregon state police soldiers are not above the law and this conduct is being addressed immediately," Travis Hampton, superintendent of Oregon state police, said in a statement emailed to CNN.

On Wednesday, four Oregon state police officers entered a Corvallis cafeteria without wearing face masks despite the state mandate issued by Gov. Kate Brown requiring facial covers in indoor public spaces, Robert and Kathryn Morgan, owners of Allan & E, said in an email. # 39; s Coffee and Tea. statement to CNN.

According to the Morgans, when soldiers were asked to put on masks, an officer "used profanity to belittle the governor and expressed his political opinion that the governor could not infringe on his civil liberties and that companies did not have to worry about comply with the order because the police would not be enforcing the order. "

Oregon State Police Captain Timothy Fox told CNN in an email that the agent who allegedly made those statements is currently on administrative leave. An internal investigation is currently underway and officials are not being named at this time, he said.