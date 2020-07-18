Oregon to sue feds for use of force against protesters

Oregon officials plan to sue various federal agencies that they say are sending masked and camouflaged agents to arrest and capture protesters without probable cause, according to a report.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office will also begin a criminal investigation into a force incident by federal officials, the Oregonian reported.

"The federal administration has chosen Portland to use its fear tactics to prevent our residents from protesting against police brutality and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement," said Rosenblum. "All Americans should be rejected when they see this happening. If this can happen here in Portland, it can happen anywhere. ”

Oregon's lawsuit in federal court will name the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protective Service as defendants, authorities said.

Portland protesters have rallied against racial inequality and police brutality for the past 50 nights.

The Oregon Governor, Portland Mayor, and an American Senator denounced the arrests, calling them authoritarian.

"Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters," US Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat representing Oregon, tweeted.

Merkley also tweeted a video of two men in masks and camouflage dresses with generic "police" patches who arrested someone in a black suit with a mask, put them in an unmarked van, and drove away.

Rosenblum also said state and local officials will criminally investigate the shooting of Donavan La Bella federal officials in the face with less deadly ammunition on Saturday, seriously injuring him. La Bella's hands were on her head when she was shot.