Oregon woman has struggled with coronavirus symptoms since March





The 37-year-old Keizer, Oregon resident has struggled with coronavirus symptoms for more than four months.

She had to put her life on hold, but she only feels a little better.

"I really haven't left my house except for the doctor's appointments and a visit to the hospital just a couple of days ago," he told CNN.

Her story illustrates what specialists have been saying: The virus can have long-lasting symptoms, often outside of the respiratory system.