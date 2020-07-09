Oregon woman has struggled with coronavirus symptoms since March

The 37-year-old Keizer, Oregon resident has struggled with coronavirus symptoms for more than four months.
She had to put her life on hold, but she only feels a little better.
"I really haven't left my house except for the doctor's appointments and a visit to the hospital just a couple of days ago," he told CNN.
Her story illustrates what specialists have been saying: The virus can have long-lasting symptoms, often outside of the respiratory system.
Aliona's terrible experience began on March 9 when he developed a headache, followed by a mild fever. She tried to qualify for the coronavirus test, but it took 30 days.
The results were positive.
Since then, her list of symptoms has grown.
He lost hearing in his left ear, had difficulty breathing, and had a dry mouth. He suffered from a condition he called "the Covid brain," in which his short-term memory became unstable.
At times, Aliona felt the adrenaline rush through his body, "as if he had just had a cup of coffee," he said. She experienced an alarmingly fast heart rate.
Insomnia is common and sometimes you have trouble putting your words together in sentences.
"I thought I had overcome the worst," he said. "I came to 120 days thinking that I could go back to work and work from home and thought all the time that the whole goal is to stay out of the hospital unless the situation is really serious."
But a few days ago, she needed to visit the hospital. She is back home "and now I feel it is more important to quarantine again."
One thing that helps her cope is membership in a Facebook group for "long distance Covid fighters". She says she is the administrator of the group, which had membership from 70 nations.
"Thank goodness for them because otherwise I don't know where I would be in terms of mental health," he said.
"This is way above the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."