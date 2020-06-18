Oregon's coronavirus rule calls for facial masks in 7 counties starting next week

Oregon will require covering its face while inside for most of the public amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

The mandate will take effect next Wednesday and will span seven counties, representing more than 55 percent of the state's population.

"I will institute the requirement to wear face covers while in closed public spaces, such as grocery stores and other businesses, for the following counties: Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln," said Brown.

The move comes after a pause in Oregon's reopening process last week, which Brown said was instituted to give public health experts time to assess what was causing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. both in rural and urban communities.

At least 278 new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, and nine of the past 11 days have seen new infections in the state exceed 100, according to The Oregonian. One hundred and nineteen of those new cases were from a single outbreak linked to a local church.

The Oregon Health Authority has continued to analyze the state's data, including possible sources of new case growth, as well as hospitalizations, follow-up results for contacts and other metrics, Brown said.

The entire region of the three Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties will remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days before they are eligible for Phase 2, the governor said.

"I know this affects communities and businesses in Clackamas and Washington counties, but as we reopen our state, we must recognize how interconnected the metropolitan area is," he said. “The next few weeks will be difficult and we will be monitoring the data regularly. We are much better prepared than in early March. We've increased EPP, much more widespread testing, and many more contact trackers.

"However, if hospitalizations increase too quickly if the capacity of our health care system is threatened, we will be forced to return to stricter rules," added Brown.

She moved to allow Marion, Polk and Hood River counties to begin their Phase 2 opening process on Friday. Marion and Polk counties saw a recent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and all three counties "implemented timely follow-up of cases last week," he added.

Separately, health officials in Lincoln County issued a directive Tuesday that requires all residents to wear face covers in both indoor and outdoor public spaces where the social distance of approximately six feet cannot be maintained.

Bars, restaurants, and other food establishments operating under Oregon's gradual reopening guidelines will be exempt from the separate Tuesday order, authorized by the Lincoln County Health Officer and Public Health Administrator.

Brown and health officials previously recommended that masks be worn in public, but it was not a requirement until the seven-county mandate takes effect next week, the newspaper reported.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has counseled people in the United States. USA That they use facial covers in public places, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and service stations, whenever it is difficult to maintain other measures of social distancing.

"Cloth face coatings can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and don't know to pass it on to others," the agency says on its website.

Oregon has seen more than 6,218 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 183 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.