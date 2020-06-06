Organizers Aim To Bring One Million Protesters To Washington In Largest BLM Demonstration To Date

The nation's capital is gearing up for its biggest day of protests so far, and thousands of people are expected to march on Saturday against police brutality as the nation continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter organizers hoped to attract a million protesters.

Authorities have expanded the fenced-in security perimeter around the White House, which now extends to the outskirts of a park complex known as Ellipse, near the National Mall.

"We have a lot of public and open source information to suggest that this coming Saturday's event may be one of the biggest we've had in the city," DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Thursday.

It was unclear how many would attend Saturday's protests, but # 1MillionDCSaturday was trending on Twitter in a call for 1 million people to march to the capital.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Friday that local officials estimate a crowd of 100,000 to 200,000 protesters.

Newsham did not commit to a number, but predicted it would be smaller than the Women's March in 2017, which drew roughly a million people.

Police announced Friday that large swaths of roads would be closed to accommodate protesters on Saturday.

The US Park Police USA He told McClatchy DC that he was using "intelligence to monitor upcoming events," but that he would not release details that could "pose a danger to the public and the police."

More than 4,500 National Guard troops are still deployed to Washington, and several federal law enforcement officers also patrol the city,

But Mayor Muriel Bowser wants all non-DC troops to leave the city. The 900 active-duty military police officers taken to bases around Washington after the civil unrest after Floyd's death are heading home, the Defense Department said Friday.

Bowser said he only asked 100 DC National Guard soldiers to line up the White House perimeter, in a limited and unarmed role.

Protesters have lined the streets surrounding the White House every day this week. On Monday, riot police withdrew peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square, using chemical agents, so President Trump could walk to a neighboring church for a photo shoot.

Since then, the protests have been largely peaceful with few arrests.