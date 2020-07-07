Organizers of the Facebook ad boycott met with Zuckerberg. Did not go well

"The meeting we just left was a disappointment," said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. "(Facebook) showed up to the meeting expecting an & # 39; A & # 39; for attendance."

Free Press, a media activist group and one of the organizers of the #StopHateForProfit campaign to stop advertising spending on the social network, said Facebook has not yet taken boycott calls seriously.

"Instead of committing to a timeline to eradicate hate and misinformation on Facebook, company leaders offered the same old talking points to try to placate us without meeting our demands," said Jessica González, co-CEO of Free Press. "Facebook approached our meeting today as if it was nothing more than a public relations exercise."

In a statement, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the company has established new policies that prohibit suppression of voting and censuses and has removed more than 200 white supremacist organizations from the platform.

"This meeting was an opportunity for us to listen to the organizers of the campaign and reaffirm our commitment to fight hate on our platform. They want Facebook to be free of hate speech, and so do we," the statement said. "We know that we will be judged on our actions, not on our words, and we are grateful to these groups and many others for their continued commitment."

A long list of big and small companies, including known names like The North Face, Pfizer ( PFE ) and Levi Strauss ( LEVI ) , have joined the pressure campaign on the handling of hate speech and disinformation on the social network. The companies that participated in the protest have promised to withdraw their Facebook and Instagram ads for at least the month of July.

The protest came after Facebook decided not to take action in a series of controversial posts by President Donald Trump, including one during racial justice protests that "looting" would lead to "shooting." Facebook and Zuckerberg were under pressure from employees and politicians, but the advertising boycott posed a more direct potential threat to the core business of the social network.

Tuesday's meeting lasted just over an hour and was held through Zoom, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. The meeting included Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg, Product Director Chris Cox and members of the Facebook policy team, he said.

The campaign called on participating brands to request 10 changes that seemingly touch on all aspects of how Facebook operates, from the ads it allows to run on the platform to the composition of its leadership team and its content moderation policies.

The list includes requiring Facebook to hire a C-Suite executive with "deep" civil rights experience to evaluate discrimination, prejudice, and hate products and policies. Organizers are also calling for Facebook to commit to regular and independent hate and disinformation audits; eliminate public and private groups focused on hatred or violent conspiracies and stop the recommendation and reach of such groups; and give all moderators anti-prejudice and hate-related training in the next 90 days.

The group also wants Facebook to ban political ads with blatant lies, which the company has faced criticism for allowing in the past. Facebook has previously defended politics, saying it does not want to censor political discourse.

Greenblatt said the groups methodically described their demands at the meeting, such as the call for a new civil rights executive post on Facebook, but did not get commitments or deadlines for the change.

"We had 10 lawsuits and we literally went through 10 and we got no clear commitments, deadlines or results," Greenblatt said. Zuckerberg attended the meeting expressing appreciation for the opportunity to hear the nuances of the groups' position, Greenblatt added. "And we said: 'There are no nuances in white nationalism'."

Many of the organizations expressed their disappointment with what they said were repeated dialogues with little result.

"For more than 2 years, NAACP has been in dialogue," said Derrick Johnson, president of NAACP. "We have seen the conversation blossom into nothing."

González told CNN Business that she is "really tired of the vague promises" and that her organization may not join future meetings with Facebook.

"I don't know if I would sit down again until they have made some commitments," he said.

Robinson said his previous meeting with Facebook, along with the apparent futility of the meetings, was what helped inspire the boycott campaign.

"At the June 1 meeting, he kept saying, 'What are we doing? Mark, why are we meeting?' It was at that point that I knew we would go into boycott mode," Robinson said. "Facebook has our demands and recommendations, so any other meeting needs commitments."

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Sandberg said the company would post the final report on Wednesday in a two-year civil rights audit of the company.

"It has helped us learn a lot about what we could do better, and we have implemented many recommendations from auditors and the broader civil rights community," Sandberg wrote. "While we will not make all the changes they require, we will soon implement more of their proposals."

Civil rights groups expressed skepticism about the report's likelihood of leading to change.

"It's as good as what Facebook ends up doing with the content," said Robinson of Color of Change. "It's like going to the doctor, getting a new set of recommendations about your diet, and doing nothing about it and wondering why it's not healthier."