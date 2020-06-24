Orlando bar has liquor license revoked after customers and employees test positive for coronavirus

The staff was cut on June 8 and the bar closed entirely the next day, he said.
Prior to that, managers had "limited the number of clients," sanitized all surfaces, and encouraged indoor and outdoor social distancing, according to the statement. Immediately after the June 7 report of possible symptoms, the pub reduced staffing and "proactively arranged for our employees to be evaluated and reveal our closure to the public."
D & # 39; Esposito also stated that "false accounts of irresponsible business practices and the circulation of 2019 photos to deceive the public at the time of COVID-19 are reckless and dangerous for the UCF metropolitan area," according to his statement.
"As the owner of The Knight & # 39; s Pub, I am disappointed in the vilification of a small business by our state and local leaders during these difficult times," said D & # 39; Esposito.
The governor's office, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Pub Knight did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.
Companies that do not comply with Florida rules for a safe reopening will receive a visit from "the grim reaper of business licenses," regulatory department secretary Halsey Beshears, DeSantis said Tuesday.