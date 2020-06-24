Orlando bar has liquor license revoked after customers and employees test positive for coronavirus

Knight & # 39; s Pub was said to be in "flagrant violation" for failing to enforce any of the social distancing protections required in the state's reopening guidelines after 13 employees and 28 clients tested positive for coronavirus, the governor announced Florida Ron DeSantis on Tuesday during a press conference. .
The case, which comes amid alarming new coronavirus trends in several US states. The US highlights growing tensions over enforcing public health standards as states continue to reopen. On Wednesday, Florida marked its highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day with 5,511, its Health Department reported.
Orange County health officials have linked 152 Covid-19 cases to the Knight & # 39; s Pub, health officer Dr. Raul Pino told CNN affiliate WFTV.
The bar owner, however, said he had been careful. The establishment opened on June 5, then two days later was contacted by a customer who said he or she may have had Covid-like symptoms after the visit, Michael D & # 39; Esposito said in a statement published in the bar Facebook page.

The staff was cut on June 8 and the bar closed entirely the next day, he said.

Prior to that, managers had "limited the number of clients," sanitized all surfaces, and encouraged indoor and outdoor social distancing, according to the statement. Immediately after the June 7 report of possible symptoms, the pub reduced staffing and "proactively arranged for our employees to be evaluated and reveal our closure to the public."

State guidelines limit seating in bars and entertainment businesses to 50% of their capacity.
A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol permits for allegedly breaking coronavirus protocols

D & # 39; Esposito also stated that "false accounts of irresponsible business practices and the circulation of 2019 photos to deceive the public at the time of COVID-19 are reckless and dangerous for the UCF metropolitan area," according to his statement.

"As the owner of The Knight & # 39; s Pub, I am disappointed in the vilification of a small business by our state and local leaders during these difficult times," said D & # 39; Esposito.

The governor's office, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Pub Knight did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Companies that do not comply with Florida rules for a safe reopening will receive a visit from "the grim reaper of business licenses," regulatory department secretary Halsey Beshears, DeSantis said Tuesday.

