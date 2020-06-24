Orlando bar has liquor license revoked after customers and employees test positive for coronavirus





Knight & # 39; s Pub was said to be in "flagrant violation" for failing to enforce any of the social distancing protections required in the state's reopening guidelines after 13 employees and 28 clients tested positive for coronavirus, the governor announced Florida Ron DeSantis on Tuesday during a press conference. .

The case, which comes amid alarming new coronavirus trends in several US states. The US highlights growing tensions over enforcing public health standards as states continue to reopen. On Wednesday, Florida marked its highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day with 5,511, its Health Department reported.

Orange County health officials have linked 152 Covid-19 cases to the Knight & # 39; s Pub, health officer Dr. Raul Pino told CNN affiliate WFTV.

The bar owner, however, said he had been careful. The establishment opened on June 5, then two days later was contacted by a customer who said he or she may have had Covid-like symptoms after the visit, Michael D & # 39; Esposito said in a statement published in the bar Facebook page.