Orlando Bloom confirms death of missing dog Mighty while revealing tribute tattoo







In his tribute, Bloom spoke about his "soul connection" with his beloved pet, who made several appearances on the English screen star's social media.

"I am so grateful to have learned from my powerful little man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I am sure he was watching me whistling in every backyard and knowing that he was doing his best to respect our bond. ", said.

He continued: "I was more than a partner. It was a soul connection for sure. Sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little partners A fellow ️".

Bloom, whose fiancé Katy Perry is expecting their first child together, closed the post thanking neighbors for allowing her to "search their yards" and for "supporting my midnight walks" in their search for their dog.

During the search, the "Lord of the Rings" actor described the missing Mighty as "a nightmare" and asked people to pay attention to their "little man."

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, who had joined the search for Mighty, offered her condolences and wrote, "The tears will not stop. I am so sorry, my friend. I love you."