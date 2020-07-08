Ortagus says both sides are guilty of not seeing China's leaders "for who they really are" in the past 40 years.

State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus acknowledged on Wednesday in "Bill Hemmer Reports" that the establishment of foreign policy in both parties is guilty of "not seeing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for who they really are" in the last four decades.

Ortagus explained that, under the Xi Jinping government, China has become more belligerent towards Asia's neighboring neighbors of the US and Beijing, pressing their land claims in the South China Sea and hacking into the records of the Federal Administration Office. of Personnel during the Obama years.

"The big difference is that the US media is now covering it …" said Ortagus. "They have been (China) doing this for quite some time. The big difference is that this administration is not ignoring it. We are lighting this up. They continue to erode Hong Kong's freedom and autonomy and we are dealing with it." .

"What we are trying to do is look at the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi for who they really are," he added.

Ortagus also spoke about the cyber espionage threat posted by social media and China-based tech companies such as TikTok, Huawei, and ZTE.

"When you download one of these applications … we are concerned that the private data of US citizens will get into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party," he said, citing the OPM hack in which "we lost the security clearance information of many people. for the CCP. We know they have the ability to do it. "