Orthodox Jews march for George Floyd in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish community recorded their outrage at George Floyd's death in police custody on Sunday, marching in Midwood yelling "without justice, without peace" and holding "Black Lives Matter" signs.

More than 200 protesters, almost all Orthodox Jews, marched peacefully down the Ocean Parkway, combining calls for justice with the teachings of the Torah.

"Being here today is not an option," said former state Assemblyman Dov Hikind. "We have an obligation to speak when there is injustice, particularly when that injustice results in the life of a person who is taken."

"You have to send a message," he said. "Every community should be doing what we did here today in our community."

A young protester was holding a sign that quoted the Torah: "Don't stand aside while your neighbor's blood is spilled."

"Love your neighbor as yourself," read another boy's sign.

Sunday marked the 13th day of mass protests around the world, including the Big Apple, over Floyd's death on May 25 as Minneapolis police pinned her down.

"No one is exempt," said the Rev. Kevin McCall, a representative of the Floyd family in New York, during the Brooklyn march. "We have a problem here in New York City. We are not against the police department. We are against bad surveillance. "

"We are all affected by this," McCall said. "It is not about color. It is about a human family."

Speaking on behalf of Floyd's brother Terrence, he said "he is grateful that right here in Brooklyn, where he lives, the Jewish community understands what happened to his brother."

The march came when Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the curfew on Sunday that he had established last week after several nights of looting and clashes between police and protesters.

"Anyone who has lost family members knows what (Floyd's) family is going through," said Jewish press writer Baruch Little, a black man who converted to Judaism. "I also defend all those who have been injured in the crazy, chaotic, unfair and opportunistic crisis that we are going through right now. People are looting.

"Anarchy. Make no mistake, this is also part of the problem."