Jagex’s new game will be running on Unreal Engine 5.

Jagex has announced that they are working on a new game that takes place in the RuneScape universe. Jagex is mostly known as being the developer of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. They have been working on both of these titles for many years. While the company has published smaller games, RuneScape is their money maker and how they became popular.

So it makes sense that their next game would be set in the RuneScape universe. Don’t expect anything from other RuneScape games to crossover like OSRS gold. This will be an entirely new game. However, it will draw in curious gamers who want to try out the game and bring in hardcore RuneScape fans. Very little is known about this game so far. The only thing we know is what has been told to us by Jagex. They are keeping it quiet for the moment. We will try to dig deeper into what we do know and predict how the game will turn out.

With that out of the way, let’s jump into it.

What Is Their New Game?

Sadly, we don’t know the title of it. However, it will probably have RuneScape in the name, for brand purposes. If gamers know that it is based on an established and popular IP, they will give it more of a chance. This new game is going to be an open-world survival game. Honestly, this is kind of vague. Open-world survival is a whole range of genres. Technically, Minecraft is open-world survival, and so is Ark. But both of these games play entirely differently.

What We Know So Far

There isn’t much we know so far, but we do know a few things. As I stated earlier, this game is going to be an open-world survival game. Players should expect some mechanics from RuneScape or Old School RuneScape to carry over into this game. Being set in the same universe doesn’t mean that have to share some gameplay features.

However, anyone who has played Old School RuneScape knows many mechanics are representative of survival-like gameplay. Like harvesting, cooking, collecting wood, and many other things need to progress through the game. However, it is unlikely gold will come into play a lot as OSRS GP does. However, nothing is known, it may very well be just as important.

Given that the game is set in the RuneScape universe, we can predict that the setting won’t be too much different. RuneScape has a medieval-fantasy setting, the new game will likely follow suit. It might be a time jump, but the aesthetic will probably remain the same.

We also know that the game is going to be shown “soon”. Whether that is a glimpse of gameplay or just a logo, something is coming before the year ends. The game is also stated to be running on Unreal Engine 5. RuneTek is currently used for both RuneScape games. It gets the job done, but moving to Unreal Engine will give Jagex more advanced options to create the game.

That is all we know so far, that it is going to be running on Unreal Engine 5, it is set in the RuneScape universe and will expand on it, and it is an open-world survival game.

How Will It Be Different Than RuneScape?

RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are both MMOs that have a more old-school feel to them. Jagex might want to steer away from that and go with a more modern route. Also, the game could be in first-person. Jagex has never created a first-person game before, including all the games they published.

If this game turns out to be first-person, it will mark a huge departure from the RuneScape series. Being able to explore the RuneScape universe in first-person will be a sight to see. There are so many locales and lands to explore. There is also the chance that it could be a single-player game. Highly unlikely, but it could be. It certainly won’t be an MMO, but it might have co-op similar to Sea of Thieves or ARK.

Conclusion

In short, Jagex’s new game is unveiling soon, presumably sometime this year. It looks like they are going to expand the RuneScape universe even more. And with the game running on Unreal Engine 5, it is certainly going to look a lot better and will likely have more advanced features. Not much is known about the game other than what little has been said. All we know is that is going to be an open-world survival game set in the RuneScape universe. So, it is likely to have some type of currency like OSRS gold or something. Until then, we will have to twiddle our thumbs and wait for a trailer or large info dump.

What are your thoughts on Jagex’s upcoming open-world survival game? Are you excited or skeptical? Let us know in the comment section.