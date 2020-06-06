Other WeWork co-founder Miguel Mckelvey

"After 10 years, I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life, one I'm not even sure has sunk yet," McKelvey, the company's director of culture, wrote in an email to employees. obtained by CNN Business. "While it is difficult to leave, and I know there is much more work to do, I could only make this decision knowing that this company and our people are in good hands."
But its IPO was finally derailed by a wave of concerns about its mounting losses and questionable corporate governance practices. The company's valuation, which once rose to $ 47 billion, collapsed to approximately $ 8 billion when SoftBank agreed to rescue the company last fall.
"Miguel's dedication to establishing a community that fosters connection and compassion has helped build a business that recognizes and celebrates inclusion, authenticity, learning and growth," WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said in a release. "He has left an indelible mark on this company and we will miss him."
"Looking back when we started in 2010, I remember that the world needed us so much then. Workplaces that focused on what we need as human beings were few and far between," McKelvey wrote in the email. "And while we have changed the world together, making WeWork both the standard and the forefront, we again face an extraordinary opportunity to lead the world. The world needs WeWork now more than ever."