Other WeWork co-founder Miguel Mckelvey







Now McKelvey, the last remaining co-founder at WeWork, leaves as the company works to effect change. Neumann left WeWork last fall after his IPO plans fell apart.

"After 10 years, I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life, one I'm not even sure has sunk yet," McKelvey, the company's director of culture, wrote in an email to employees. obtained by CNN Business. "While it is difficult to leave, and I know there is much more work to do, I could only make this decision knowing that this company and our people are in good hands."

The company confirmed McKelvey's departure to CNN Business. The news was first reported by CNBC.

McKelvey & # 39; s The departure marks the true end of an era for the coworking company. Founded in 2010, WeWork expanded to more than 100 cities worldwide and ranked as one of the most valuable private companies in the US. USA