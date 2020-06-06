Other WeWork co-founder Miguel Mckelvey

Now McKelvey, the last remaining co-founder at WeWork, leaves as the company works to effect change. Neumann left WeWork last fall after his IPO plans fell apart.

"After 10 years, I made one of the most difficult decisions of my life, one I'm not even sure has sunk yet," McKelvey, the company's director of culture, wrote in an email to employees. obtained by CNN Business. "While it is difficult to leave, and I know there is much more work to do, I could only make this decision knowing that this company and our people are in good hands."

The company confirmed McKelvey's departure to CNN Business. The news was first reported by CNBC.
McKelvey & # 39; s The departure marks the true end of an era for the coworking company. Founded in 2010, WeWork expanded to more than 100 cities worldwide and ranked as one of the most valuable private companies in the US. USA

But its IPO was finally derailed by a wave of concerns about its mounting losses and questionable corporate governance practices. The company's valuation, which once rose to $ 47 billion, collapsed to approximately $ 8 billion when SoftBank agreed to rescue the company last fall.

Then Softbank (SFTBF) Taking over, WeWork took advantage of the new leadership responsible for changing the business, a formidable challenge in the face of a global pandemic that has dramatically reduced demand for physical office space, WeWork's core business.

"Miguel's dedication to establishing a community that fosters connection and compassion has helped build a business that recognizes and celebrates inclusion, authenticity, learning and growth," WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said in a release. "He has left an indelible mark on this company and we will miss him."

Under the leadership of Neumann and McKelvey, WeWork focused on selling "community", taking pride in helping to establish the culture for the entrepreneurs and companies that use its facilities. When the company ran out of meat, for example, it was McKelvey who passed the new policy on to employees.
Neumann's wife, Rebekah Neumann, who was previously WeWork's chief brand and impact director and was credited as a co-founder on the company's IPO prospect, resigned last fall.

"Looking back when we started in 2010, I remember that the world needed us so much then. Workplaces that focused on what we need as human beings were few and far between," McKelvey wrote in the email. "And while we have changed the world together, making WeWork both the standard and the forefront, we again face an extraordinary opportunity to lead the world. The world needs WeWork now more than ever."

