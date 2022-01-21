Netflix has become a staple in many people’s lives, especially during the summer. There’s nothing quite like relaxing on the couch and binge-watching your favourite show. This year, we have Our Beloved Summer. Netflix has been releasing some great Kdrama series lately and Our Beloved Summer is one of them. The series revolves around Choi Ung (Choi Woo-Shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) who are ex-lovers. They broke up with each other on the promise to never meet again. However, destiny has its own plans. They meet each other again because of the documentary they filmed ten years ago in high school. The video went viral and they are forced to face the cameras together again by their producer friend. The series depicts their reignited complicated feelings and growth. The series has become a fan favorite for its sweet vibe and great chemistry between the onscreen couples. The series is also available for streaming on Netflix. The series stars Choi Woo-Shik as Choi Ung and Kim Da-mi as Kook Yeon-soo.

What is coming up in the new episode?

The new stills have been released. And we can see Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo looking at different brochures. The preview for the upcoming episode showed Guk Yeon Soo finding a leaflet of a nursing hospital in her grandmother’s pocket. She narrated, “The past is like that. You end up repeating the same mistake,” sketching questions about the couple’s uncertain future. The production team also shared some bits of information about the future of the series. They said, “Please watch out for the decisions made by Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo, who is once again experiencing confusion while facing the ideals and realities of relationships. The reason why Choi Woong asked Guk Yeon Soo about their breakup will also be revealed.”

It seems the story between hoi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo will progress soon. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the chemistry to build up between the two. The latest episode of Our Beloved Summer premiered on January 18.

What is the cast saying about Our Beloved Summer?

“I cried a lot while reading the script because the characters are so relatable. I think many people will be able to find something to relate to in the story” says Choi Woo-Shik. Kim Da-mi says “The series is very realistic and it feels like you’re watching real people’s lives unfold onscreen.” If you love Our Beloved Summer, don’t forget to check out these other great Kdrama series!

our beloved summer posters are so pretty 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KTSlFHycEX — h (@creseonho) November 24, 2021

Why you should watch Our Beloved Summer?

The series is a realistic portrayal of the ups and downs of young love. Choi Woo-Shik and Kim Da-mi are great in their respective roles and the supporting cast is also very good. The love story between Choi Woong and Guk Yeon Soo is very sweet and has a very refreshing vibe. The series is a very happy watch during the holidays. The story will keep you engaged until the very end. So, don’t forget to check it out.

Viewers response to Our Beloved Summer

The series has been met with mixed reviews from viewers. Some have loved the realistic portrayal of young love, while others found it to be too slow and boring. However, the majority of viewers seem to agree that Choi Woo-Shik and Kim Da-mi are great in their respective roles. The supporting cast is also very good. So, if you’re looking for a light and enjoyable summer Kdrama series, Our Beloved Summer is definitely worth checking out! The series premiered on December 6, 2021, and has already gained a lot of popularity among Kdrama fans. So, check out the series once, I’m sure you will fall in love with the characters and the entire positive vibe of the story.