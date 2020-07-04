Our Community Salutes recognizes future service members this July 4 with a virtual ceremony

Celebrities and public figures have teamed up for a new virtual program on July 4 to recognize the 150,000 recent high school graduates who enlisted in the U.S. Army.

In a Saturday interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Our Community Salutes founder Dr. Kenneth Hartman explained that he created "America Salutes" so that new enlistees understand that they are not alone.

"This is the time for the United States to come together to thank a group of high school graduates who rarely receive recognition," he explained. "And we started this 12 years ago with ceremonies across the country."

But, with the introduction of the coronavirus pandemic, those ceremonies were quickly canceled.

"So we decided that we're going to do something virtual," Hartman said. "And I have to tell you something, people like you and all the other celebrities came out and said, 'How can we be a part of that?' So you have everyone from the defense secretary to the second lady , to the celebrities, Craig Morgan, everyone involved in this, all of which [came out] to thank the class of 2020, like Greg. "

Gregory Smith is one of this year's Army enlisted. He told Hegseth that he is excited to start basic training and that being a soldier was "always a dream" of his.

"It's great to see everyone and everything support for all future soldiers. When I saw the video of everyone thanking me, it really warmed my heart and everything," Smith said. "And it was great".

But, although Our Community Salutes had to go through obstacles this year thanks to the pandemic, there is another problem that Hartman says is "the most important thing."

"The military is having a really difficult time right now recruiting new soldiers, sailors, and airmen. In fact, even those who are inside, because they cannot enter secondary schools, even those who are inside, due to external circumstances. right now, many of them are deciding that this may not be an option for them, "he said.

"So this is what I need all your viewers to do," Hartman urged. "We have created a virtual thank you card for the students in the 2020 high school class. Our goal is to get one million Americans. One million Americans to go to americasalutes.us and sign our virtual thank you card."

"So these children, like Greg, know that their country is behind them," he concluded.

"America Salutes" is scheduled to air three times for recruits across the country at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.