In 1718, a wealthy gentleman by the name of Stede Bonnet decided to give up his life of luxury and become a pirate. He bought a ship and gathered a crew, and set sail for the open seas. Unfortunately for Bonnet, he was not very good at being a pirate and was captured by authorities after only a few months.

What is Our Flag Means Death all about?

“Our Flag Means Death” is a compelling story that draws inspiration from the Life and Times of real-life early 18th-century aristocrat turned pirate Stede Bonnet. Captain Bonnet abandoned his life of luxury to take up arms onboard The Pirate Ship, Revenge. Though he may have left the comforts of his old life behind, that doesn’t mean this polite man chose to forgo all manners. He became known as “The Gentlemen Pirate.” Just because you’re a Captain doesn’t mean you earn the respect of your crew, and Stede’s crew are about to mutiny when they run into the infamous Blackbeard, which causes the tide to turn.

When is Our Flag Means Death releasing?

Our Flag Means Death is not very far away. The series is going to come to our screens on HBO Max on March 3, 2022. The first three episodes of this exciting new show will drop right away, then we get another dose on March 10th! The remaining four episodes of this season will be released in batches of two on March 17 and 24.

Who is in the cast?

The series is created by David Jenkins. It stars Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet. Other cast includes,

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

Nathan Foad as Lucius

Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Rory Kinnear as Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton

Con O’Neill as Izzy

Vico Ortiz as Bonifacia

Ewen Bremner as Buttons

David Fane as Fang

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Guz Khan as Ivan

Matthew Maher as Black Pete

What is the cast saying about Our Flag Means Death?

Taika Waititi said, It’s a bit of an origin story, and it’s quite funny. It’s got some good heart to it, but it’s also really dark at the same time. Rhys Darby added, “I think what David is doing with this show is turning something that could be quite dry into something that has a lot of heart and soul. And I think people are going to be surprised by how much they enjoy it. Nathan Ford said, “The scripts are hilarious. Rhys [Darby] is great in them – he brings such levity and fun to the role.”

Kristian Nairn said about Our Flag Means Death, “It was great to work on a project that had comedy, as well as some serious moments, are thrown in. Our Flag Means Death is a great story, and that’s what makes it so enjoyable to work on.”Nathan Foad said Our Flag Means Death was “a really interesting character study” of Stede Bonnet and his crew. Rhys Darby stated Our Flag Means Death had “an eccentricity [that] I respond to… It shows the human side of something that we would think is just about violence and piracy.”

Dave Filoni added Our Flag Means Death was one of those projects where he felt like he could have spent more time developing it than with other episodes because there are so many things happening at once within the pirate world. He also found Rhys Darby’s performance very engaging and the Our Flag Means Death character engaging. Mark Banker said Our Flag Means Death were two “big personalities” who had to learn how to work together, but their relationship was also a bit at odds with what they wanted out of life. Our Flag Means Death is one of those characters where you immediately understand why he wants to be a pirate even though he does not have much experience as an actual pirate.

Why you should watch Our Flag Means Death?

If you’re a fan of dark comedy, Our Flag Means Death is the perfect show for you. The series is full of witty one-liners and absurd situations that will have you laughing out loud. Plus, it features some familiar faces from your favourite TV shows and movies. So, if you’re looking for something new to watch, be sure to check out Our Flag Means Death!