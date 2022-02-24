When we hear or read about pirates we imagine them to be dangerous and cool at the same time, wearing fancy hats and one broke eye. Sailing around and plundering. But not all pirates are born that way.

What is Our Flag Means Death about?

Although some people may already be familiar with the legend of Stede Bonnet, Jenkins has disclosed that Our Flag Means Death is lesser of a pirate show and is more of a” workroom show in a bizarro terrain.” Jenkins also depicted Bonnet’s story as”one of the world’s great, coloured midlife crises” and that he was elated to combine something like that with pirates.

The official synopsis reads, “After trading in his comfy life for one of a pirate, Stede becomes commander of a pirate ship, but struggles to attain the respect of his potentially rebellious crew. Steve’s fortunes change after an unfortunate run-in with the disgraceful Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi.”

Taika Waititi talks about playing opposite Darby

talking of Blackbeard, Darby had a bang playing opposite Waititi, who’s a close friend in real life. “ (We were) able to sort of play to our power — he’s always been a brooding bad lad and I’ve constantly been a fancy numpty.

I suppose the energy that we’ve together is that way we like making humour, and we like trying to pop each other up. We love trying to take things to the absurd, but keep them credible. The other thing that was contesting for us is that there’s a lot of feeling involved, so we’re not just being a couple of buffoons. There’s some true heart and integrity behind our characters and ache. And so one of the most amusing things was actually the challenging part of doing drama; there are some dramatic bits in there that the two characters come through together.”

When is Our Flag Means Death coming?

Our Flag Means Death is coming on HBO Max on March 3, 2022. So set the reminders so that you do not miss the premiere.

Who is in the cast?

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

Nathan Foad as Lucius

Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Rory Kinnear as Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton

Con O’Neill as Izzy

Vico Ortiz as Bonifacia

Ewen Bremner as Buttons

David Fane as Fang

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Guz Khan as Ivan

What is the cast saying about Our Flag Means Death?

Rhys Darby said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of this amazing cast and am very excited for people to see the film. Taika Waititi said, “I couldn’t be more stoked to play Captain Blackbeard in David’s amazing adaptation of Our Flag Means Death. This is going to be one hell of a movie!”

Our first look at Taika Waititi as Blackbeard the pirate in HBO's 'Our Flag Means Death.' pic.twitter.com/kn49ZLN34J — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 22, 2021

Kristian Nairn said, “I’m really looking forward to playing Wee John Feeney in David’s upcoming film. It’s always great working with Taika and the rest of the cast.” Nathan Ford said, “I’m very excited to work with David Jenkins on Our Flag Means Death. He’s an incredible director and I can’t wait to see the finished product.”

David Jenkins talks about the on-screen chemistry of Darby and Waititi

He said, “They’re like an old wedded couple in some ways. However, Taika will be capable to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, If a scene is not fairly working. And then when it’s blowing up, they know how to get the best out of each other. There is a generousness and a real niceness between them that you wouldn’t get if you were not using those two mates”.

Showrunner Jenkins sees Our Flag Means Death as having “joy. So mark the dates so that you do not miss this amazing series. And if you like pirate-themed series then you are in a treat.