It’s a cloudy day in Wellington, and Taika Waititi is in his element. The sun is out, but it’s not too hot – perfect weather for filming. We’re on the set of Our Flag Means Death, Waititi’s upcoming movie about the infamous pirate Blackbeard.

In the film, Blackbeard wrestles with a dark legacy – one that he doesn’t quite understand himself. “I think what’s interesting about him is that he doesn’t really know why he became a pirate,” Waititi says. “It was only a coincidence that he came across something like this.”

The storyline of the Our Flag Means Death

The Our Flag Means Death is based on historical events, but it’s not a strict adaptation. “We’ve taken a few liberties with the story,” Waititi says. “However, I believe that’s what adds to the intrigue.” We’ll have had to wait will see what Taika Waititi will have in mind for us till then.

Names of the characters in the Our Flag Means Death

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

Joel Fry as Frenchie

Samson Kayo as Oluwande

Nathan Foad as Lucius

Matthew Maher as Black Pete

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

Samba Schutte as Roach

Ewen Bremner as Buttons

Con O’Neill as Izzy Hands

Vico Ortiz as Jim

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Nat Faxon as The Swede

Rory Kinnear as Admiral Chauncey Badminton

Guz Khan as Ivan

David Fane as Fang

Eden Grace Redfield as Alma Bonnet

William Barber-Holler as Louis Bonnet

Claudia O’Doherty as Mary Bonnet

Our flag is a symbol of death, and what we do in the shadows propels us forward through absurdity

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a film that has made me laugh as much as Our Flag Means Death. Taika Waititi is a national treasure and his films always feel like they are imbued with some of the mana of New Zealand. Our Flag Denotes Death is no exception.

The film follows Stede Bonnet (Taika Waititi), a man who inherits his father’s pirate ship. Stede is a bit of an outsider, and he doesn’t know how to be a pirate. He quickly learns, however, that being a pirate isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Our Flag Means Death is equal parts hilarious and poignant, and it’s a film that I think everyone should see.

Our Flag Means Death is a film about legacy. It’s about the things that we inherit from our parents, and how those things can shape us. It’s also about redemption, and how even the most unlikely of people can find it within themselves to change.

The ‘Our Flag Means Death’ LED Seas Looked Serious Enough even to Make the Team Uncomfortable

The LED seas of Our Flag Means Death was realistic enough to make the crew queasy, but the film’s true power lies in its exploration of what it means to be human. We all have darkness within us, and it’s up to us to decide what we do with it. Our Flag Means Death is a film that challenges us to reckon with our demons and to find the courage to face them head-on.

In ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ each pirate is paralleled to his real-life equivalent

While some of the pirates in Our Flag Means Death is based on real-life counterparts, others are entirely fictional. But each character is complex and three-dimensional, giving us a glimpse into the darkness that lurks beneath the surface of even the most seemingly innocent person. Our Flag Means Death is a film that will stay with you long after you’ve left the theater. I highly recommend Our Flag Means Death. It’s a film that I think everyone can enjoy, and it’s one that I’ll be thinking about for a long time to come.

What do you think of Our Flag Means Death? Are you excited about the film?