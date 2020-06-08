Our leaders ignore the high price that children pay for blockades

The Kids Are not Alright. The isolation and loneliness of the COVID-19 blockade has not been good for any of us. We are nervous and angry with each other. A Gallup poll in April found that "the percentages of American adults experiencing significant stress and worry on a daily basis have increased unprecedentedly."

But that is nothing compared to what many children have been going through and how they have been fired by those responsible.

Children are resistant, true. But months have passed since this blockade. The parents I spoke to felt lied about how long we would be locked up. "It was supposed to take two weeks to stop the spread," one mother told me. "My son is getting strange," three separate parents told me.

Without interaction with other children and with no idea when their lives will return to normal, many of the nation's children are suffering from this blockade.

Whether their parents are working and keeping quiet or not working and worrying about when they will do it again, children feel the stress of their parents. We cannot pretend that it is not happening.

It doesn't help that we've changed the switch from "screen time is bad" to "screen time all the time" with hardly a conversation about it. We've also done crazy things like nearby green spaces but open streets. In Park Slope, Brooklyn, the grass field at Washington Park remains closed as a street opens next to it. How does this make sense?

More than two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that, unlike previously thought, the coronavirus doesn't actually spread easily from surfaces after all. However, playgrounds remain closed indefinitely.

It is June, and public pools are closed in many states. This despite the fact that CDC experts say chlorinated water kills the virus. A video of a busy Memorial Day pool party at Missouri Lake of the Ozarks circulated online a few weeks ago. It was meant to terrify us about the spread of COVID.

Last week, a Missouri health official announced there were no new cases of coronavirus from that pool party. However, other pools remain closed. Despite all the talk of following science, the rules seem arbitrary and totally unrelated to science.

Meanwhile, in support of George Floyd's protests, epidemiologists like Jennifer Nuzzo make it appear that staying home was necessary only if she didn't have a sufficient reason to be away. Nuzzo tweeted: “We must always assess the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus. Right now, the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism far outweigh the damage from the virus. "

Any discussion of risks and benefits is completely new. A month ago, if a parent wondered if the blockade was worth it, he would be accused of wanting to "kill Grandma." But as the protests progressed, with little or no social distancing, the conversation changed. Racial justice is important, yes, but other things are also important.

Children with special needs have been particularly neglected during this crisis.

A mother from Queens told me that her daughter had been receiving teletherapy instead of actual physical and occupational therapy. "These therapies are very technical. People went to school to learn how to make them, and they are trying to explain it to me through a computer. It's like a doctor telling you how to operate … while the patient is running! "

A mother in Brooklyn told me that her son with special needs had not received an instance of live instruction from his teacher. That family plans to leave New York because they are very disappointed by the educational system that is failing their son.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo finally approved in person special education instruction this summer. Is not sufficient.

The blockade has to end and the children need to regain a sense of normality before it is too late.

Studies have already shown that the blockade has worsened childhood obesity and opened a broader educational gap between rich and poor students. A Save the Children survey of 6,000 children in several COVID-affected countries found that "almost one in four children living under COVID-19 closings, social restrictions, and school closings are dealing with feelings of anxiety, and many are at risk of lasting psychological distress, including depression, ”and as many as 65 percent struggling with boredom and feelings of isolation.

If we are evaluating risks and benefits, those risks should also be considered. We need to move forward, for our children and for ourselves.

Twitter: @Karol