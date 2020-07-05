Outdoor diners at New York City tables, drinking and stealing glasses of wine: report

New York restaurant patrons are apparently misbehaving.

After months of just providing takeaway and delivery services, New York City restaurants were able to reopen for alfresco dining in late June. However, according to some restaurant owners and workers, city residents have been a bit difficult after spending months in their apartments.

According to some workers, New Yorkers go to several bars in one day, drink heavily and do not practice social distancing, reports the New York Post. Some establishments have even reported that customers have been stealing glasses of wine and hoarding tables (which are limited) for hours on end.

Victor Jung, director of operations for Petaluma in the city, told the media: “On a pleasant weekend, the Upper East Side has become a Mardi Gras, with people going from bar to bar. By the time some of them sit down to eat, they are pretty wrecked and not distanced socially. We have seen people throw their mask on the ground. But above all, they take it out by not giving us tips. I've also heard this from other restaurants on the block. "

Another chef, who asked not to be identified, also spoke to the Post. According to him, his restaurant has had problems with people who refuse to wear masks. Another problem they have reported is reported to be stealing glasses of wine.

One of the main problems that the chef reported to the Post was that people refused to give up their tables. Restaurants still have limited seating, but some customers are reported to stay for extremely long periods of time. This makes it more difficult for restaurants to turn tables, thus reducing overall nighttime income.