Outer Range is the latest thriller to hit Prime Video soon. The series is about a rancher who uncovers a mystery in the wilderness of Wyoming. What he finds there is beyond anything they could have imagined. Outer Range is a wild ride of a movie, and it’s sure to keep you glued to your screen from beginning to end!

When is the series coming?

Prime Video has announced that Outer Range will be coming to the streaming platform in April! First published back in February 2020, the series stars Josh Brolin as a Wyoming rancher that discovers an immeasurable secret in the wilderness. We’ll need to hold on a couple of months to discover out what this mystery is, but Outer Range is sketched by Prime Video as a genre-bending and cinematic project that’s sure to spark some curiousness among subscribers.

What does the first look reveal?

The first-look pictures from Outer Range show the cinematic aspect of the eight-occasion series, with landscapes stretching as far as the eye can see and a hint of what Brolin’s character Royal Abbot might have discovered – a dark crater that pops up in the middle of nowhere after the mysterious disappearance of a woman. Also exposed is the very literal separation of the Abbot and Tillerson families, whose clash for territory is part of the story as well.

Other new stills from the series show Rhett Abbot (Lewis Pullman) preparing to ride a bull, Perry Abbot having a sweet moment with his daughter Amy. We also see Wayne (Will Patton) and Luke Tillerson (Shaun Sipos) looking tense and preparing for war. Check out the new pictures below.

What is the series Outer Range about?

The official synopsis reads, Outer Range’ centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his territory and family, who discovers a mysterious secret at the edge of Wyoming’s outer area. A thrilling fable with clues of wry humour and unearthly secret, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are managing the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca.

They’re pushed further to the point when the Tillerson (the gaudy proprietors of the neighbouring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. Early death in the neighbourhood sets off a chain of pressure-filled events, and small-city, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the appearance of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’west pasture. Wild revelations unfurl as Royal fights to cover his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains mysteries held in the past and discomforting mysteries prefigured.

Who is in the cast of Outer Range?

The series is created by Brian Watkins. It stars

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Isabel Araiza as Maria Olivares

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott

What is the cast saying about Outer Range?

Josh Brolin said, ” Outer Range is a wild ride of a sci-fi thriller. I’m excited to be working with this talented cast and crew.”

Lili Taylor said, “I am thrilled to play Cecilia in Outer Range. She is a complex character who faces many challenges as she tries to protect her family.”

Tom Pelphrey said, “Perry Abbott is a man who has been pushed to the brink. He will do whatever it takes to survive.”

Imogen Poots said, “Autumn is trying to find her place in the world. She’s curious and determined.”

Lewis Pullman said, “Rhett Abbott is an outsider looking for a way in. He’s willing to risk everything for his family.”

Outer Range is a new Prime Video series that will take you on a wild ride. With a talented cast and crew, this sci-fi thriller is not to be missed. Be sure to check it out when it premieres on Prime Video in April.