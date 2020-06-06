Outlander 10 Facts About Geillis From The Books The Show Leaves Out

The TV series & # 39; Outlander & # 39; omits important facts about Geilis that are only found in book form. Here are 10 facts about Geillis that the program leaves out!

Geillis is the factor of emotion and mystery in the saga of endless romance stranger. She was the only character on the show who kept fans guessing "how" and "why" for the first three seasons. She first appeared as the healing wife of an influential man, an occupation prosecutor, Arthur Duncan.

Like Claire, we also thought she was a beautiful naive woman with a cynical little outlook on life. However, he transformed into a dark character as strong and as soon as anyone could imagine. Without further ado, here are 10 facts about her that exist in the books but not in the show.

10 Origin

Geillis was a Scottish woman, who belonged to the 20th century. She traveled back in time on purpose, since 1967, to help the Jacobite cause. She was born as Gillian (most likely as there is no evidence for it) and took Geillis's name after a 16th century witch when she decided to choose the dark path as her life goal.

9 9 Family

His family does not explore much in the program or the books. The only part of his family that is properly treated is his love-born son, William Buccleigh MacKenzie, who was illegally sired by Dougal Mackenzie.

Her first husband was Greg Edgars. He is part of the series of countless men from the past who became victims of his ambition. He also seems to consider his traveling companion Kenneth as his family and shares news and secrets with him.

8 Alias

Gillian adopted various names to survive smoothly. She was openly a witch, which is not an achievement or an acceptable thing to do in the 17th or 18th century. So she needed to cover her tracks. She uses a variety of different aliases, including Gillian, Geillie, Geillis, Mrs. Ibister, Mrs. Abernathy, etc.

7 7 Geilis knew who Claire was

Geillis probably already knew that Claire was a time traveler. In the books, Roger had found his diary in which he had recorded the disappearance of a woman named Claire Randall who had mysteriously disappeared near Craigh na Dunn in 1945.

Another instance is from 1743 when he met Kenneth after arriving at Cranesmuir. She told him about her plans and that she wanted Colum to die in order to control Dougal. When Kenneth told him about a new woman at the castle, he wondered aloud if the woman was a time traveler.

6 6 Number of husbands

We'll only talk about known husbands, of course! Geillis' first husband was Greg Edgars, whom she set on fire along with her car and burned at the site, to travel back in time. When she arrived around 1738, she arrived home with a husband named Ibister waiting for her. After killing Ibister, she married Arthur Duncan at Cranesmuir. So, she married Mr. Abernathy!

5 5 How Geillis looks from books

In Diana Gabaldon's books, Geillis is a tall woman with white skin and very blonde hair. It looks like her hair is a bunch of thin strands of thick baby cream. She has dark green eyes that are so attractive that they can attract any man to fulfill his wishes.

4 4 Early life and struggles

When Geillis was young, he joined the Scottish Nationalists. Soon after, he became very interested in Scotland and joined the White Rose Society. Like its members, Geillis began dressing in 18th century clothing such as kilts. They (and Geillis) used to speak at Gealic and argue endlessly about Bonnie Prince. Here Geillis's enthusiasm turned into a dangerous obsession.

He signed up for the Highland Folklore and Antiquities Study at the institute; and discovered the stones and their time travel abilities.

3 First marriage

Greg Edgars was Geillis' first husband. She met him when she joined the Scottish Nationalists and married him shortly after. Geillis was very ambitious and obsessive, never very fond of Greg, and when she began to complain about how much money she was wasting in high school, she decided to quit.

2 Personal journal / artifacts

Geillis had a Gimore, a personal journal of the days when she discovered the stones and chose a new name for her. Fiona, Mrs. Fitzgibbons' granddaughter, found the journal in her belongings and kept it for her. Geillis also kept a journal (a mixture of myths and science) in which he used to record his remarkable research, studies, and findings, almost labeled in three sections.

one Why did she kill Arthur?

In the series, there is no explicit mention of why Geillis killed Arthur. The books explain the reason in detail. Geillis had already been administering poison slowly and in small amounts, in the form of white arsenic. But, when Arthur discovered that she was pregnant and that he was not her son, Geillis immediately killed him by giving him bromide.

