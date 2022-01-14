The sixth season of the hit show, Outlander, is finally arriving soon. The series is based on Outlander by Diana Gabaldon. The show also improves on its diversity by adding more characters from different races, religions, and sexual orientations. It is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys historical fiction mixed with romance!

What will season 6 bring?

So, all those who are wondering or in fact curious as to what they will see in season 6, read on to find out. The series network has published an official sketch as to what will see in the upcoming season. It reads, “The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.

Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season Four asked “What is home?” and Season Five asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season Six explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.”

When will we see season 6?

Outlander’s Season 6 will premiere on March 6, 2022, on the Starz network.

Who is there in season six?

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall

John Bell as Young Ian Murray

César Domboy as Fergus Fraser

Lauren Lyle as Marsali Fraser

Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

What is the talk among the cast about Outlander’s Season 6?

Caitriona Balfe said, “There are certain things that we knew were going to happen, but when you look at it now, there’s a lot of stuff that she could go through. There is so much growth and change in the time between Season Two and Three as well — I think they did an amazing job writing her.”

Sam Heughan said “I was just thinking about Episode One [of Outlander] again this morning; what amazes me is how much has happened yet still, within our core characters – especially Jamie Fraser – he feels like exactly the same character from Book One who was captured by Black Jack Randall at Fort William. That’s quite extraordinary really! It shows his resilience. To have been on such a journey with him for six years now, it’s just been amazing to play. I’m looking forward to seeing how that continues and also, what happens with his relationship with Brianna. It’s going to be a whole new chapter for him.” On the personal side of things, Heughan said “Funny enough, I am in a very happy place right now; my girlfriend is expecting our second child — so it couldn’t really get any better than this! But as we all know life twists and turns and there are always some highs and lows along the way, but at least they’re not boring!”

On Diana Gabaldon’s ( the writer of the series) involvement in the series, Heughan said “We always do our best to make sure it’s right. We have a great team on set who help us along with all of that stuff. But we also realize there is only so much you can prepare for before you get into costume and start talking about your lines and what happens! You just kind of go with it. I think she [Diana] has been very supportive.” On being back filming Season six in Scotland he stated: “I love coming home at this time every year because not only am I getting some sunshine but most importantly my family are here too — So when we finish work and wrap up for the day everyone comes over. If you have not watched the series yet, go watch it now so you can catch up with season 6 when it comes.