The Outlander Season 6 trailer is finally here! After a long wait, fans of the show can finally see what’s in store for the Fraser family in their return to Scotland. The new season is set to air in November of this year, and it looks like it will be just as action-packed and suspenseful as the previous seasons. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at the Outlander Season 6 trailer and discuss some of the highlights. We will also speculate about what might happen in the new season based on what we know so far. Stay tuned for more Outlander news!

The Outlander Season six trailer is a two-minute-long sneak peek at the new season, and it is full of exciting scenes. The Fraser family has finally returned to Scotland, and they are met with all sorts of drama and danger. There are plenty of action sequences, including a fight between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and some British soldiers. We also see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) using her medical skills to help people in need, as well as some touching moments between the characters.

Who is the cast in Outlander Season 6

– Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

– Sam Heughan as James “Jamie” Fraser

– Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

– Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall / Black Jack Randall

What are the cast saying about Outlander Season 6

– Caitriona Balfe says, “I think this season is really different. It feels like a new show in a lot of ways.”

– Outlander Season Six is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel Drums of Autumn.

– Sam Heughan says, “We’re back in Scotland and there’s a lot of politics going on and the Jacobites are rising. We’ve got Jamie and Claire back together again and they’re trying to figure out their relationship.”

– Tobias Menzies says “It’s sort of a rebirth for Jamie and Claire. They’ve been through so many trials and tribulations, they’re finally back in their own world.”

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I’m excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEv — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

What will happen in Outlander Season 6?

We don’t know for sure, but we can make some guesses. One possibility is that the season will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth Outlander book, “The Fiery Cross”. This book takes place in the American colonies and follows the Fraser family as they try to find their way in a new country.

Another option is that the show will explore more of Claire’s time-travelling adventures. We’ve seen hints of this in previous seasons, and it could be really interesting to see how Claire deals with being thrown into different eras.

What are the ratings of Outlander season 6 –

Outlander Season six is set to premiere in November 2020. The Outlander TV show has been averaging around 08 million viewers per episode in its fifth season.

The Outlander book series – Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series has eight books, with a ninth one on the way. The first book was published all the way back in 1991, so there is a lot of material for the TV show to draw from.

Outlander Season six trailer – The Outlander Season six trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and it looks amazing! You can watch it here.