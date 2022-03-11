If you’re a fan of historical fiction and romance, then you’ll love Outlander. This best-selling novel series by Diana Gabaldon is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end. The story follows the life of Claire Randall, a woman who travels back in time to 18th century Scotland. There, she meets Jamie Fraser, a Highland warrior who captures her heart. If you’re looking for an exciting watch this summer, be sure to check out Outlander!

The novel by Diana Gabaldon has also become a successful six-season series by the same name.

What does Outlander follow?

For those unversed, Outlander follows Claire, a World War II nurse on holiday in Scotland with her husband, Frank, in 1945. Claire is magically transported back to 1743 while visiting Craigh Na Dun’s gravestone circle, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser.

When Claire is eventually given away the occasion to return to her time, she’s incapable to leave Jamie and remains in the 18th century until the Battle of Culloden threatens her and the couple’s coming child. Claire goes to the future to raise her and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna, before time- travelling back to Jamie, who’s briefly followed by both Brianna and Brianna’s lover, Roger, who is also time- travellers.

What had season 6 for Jamie?

For Jamie Fraser, the new season promises a new part as he agrees to become an Indian agent for the Crown under which he is awaited to serve as a middle man between the British armies and the regional Cherokee clan. Among the other crucial stories to be explored this season also include Jamie’s nephew Ian (John Bell) who was formerly with the mohawk tribe.

Outlander season 6 best premier part

The best portion about the premiere occasion of the season is that it substantially plays catch up for viewers as we get to see where each member of the Fraser clan is yet, thus giving us an idea of what lies ahead.

Not to mention after the kind of pressure that the season five finale brought on board, the new one gives us the much- demanded breather as we get to see some lighter moments shared between Jamie and Claire, therefore indicating once again how this couple could survive it all as long as they’ve each other. It’s the strength that Claire and Jamie show in overcoming obstacles across timelines and big events that first won our hearts and well it continues to do so.

Few changes that occurred in Outlander season 6

Season six features a few changes, among them a revised theme song composed by Bear McCreary, which is a duet version rather than the chorus version that was heard in season five. The scene suggests that Jamie and Claire will present a united front this season, just as they deal with the bigger conflicts that await them in the storyline.

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I’m excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEv — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch the Outlander series?

If you’re not familiar with Outlander, the series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels. The story follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who travels back in time to 18th century Scotland, where she meets Jamie Fraser and falls in love with him. Together they must navigate their way through political intrigue, battles, and a passionate love story that spans centuries.

Outlander is one of the most popular shows on television for good reason. The acting is top-notch, the writing is intelligent and addictive, and the cinematography transports viewers to another time and place. If you’re looking for a historical drama with a side of romance (and a whole lot of adventure), Outlander is the show for you.

If you’re looking for a historical drama with a side of romance (and a whole lot of adventure), Outlander is the show for you. Outlander Season Six was released on Netflix on March 7, and I cannot wait. In the meantime, you can catch up on all of the previous seasons on Netflix. Outlander is one of my favourite shows, and I know you’ll love it too.