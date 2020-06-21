Outrage after a mannequin in police uniform was lynched in Florida

Florida authorities are looking for people who used an interstate overpass to stage a lynching drill featuring a mannequin in a police uniform and pig mask, according to reports.

Officers shot down the mannequin Saturday morning after responding to the flyover on I-95 in Jacksonville for a possible suicide.

They found "KKK" scrawled on it, KHQ-TV reported. The mannequin also had patches of NYPD.

The mock lynching of a law enforcement officer was "extremely disturbing," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said on Facebook.

"Both the tactics and the accessories used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate anti-police sentiment and create division in our community," he said. "This incident was carried out by people who wanted to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe."

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that he would not let "a terrifying and disturbing act like this derail our progress."