Outrage after California bans singing in churches amid coronavirus pandemic

Religious leaders are speaking after California Governor Gavin Newsom banned singing and singing in places of worship last week due to an increase in coronavirus cases after weeks of protests.

"Places of worship must, therefore, suspend singing and singing activities and limit indoor attendance to 25 percent of construction capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is less," reads the new guidelines as state health officials recommend churches sing to members online. their homes.

Officials from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention say singing is a proven way to spread a virus, as the Golden State recorded more than 11,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest count in a single day. from any state. With more than 271,000 confirmed cases and at least 6,366 deaths, California now has the second highest number of cases behind New York.

Sean Feucht, a worship leader and pastor for Bethel Music in Northern California, called the order an "unprecedented attack" on religious freedom and said he is challenging the Democratic governor's ban.

"Over the past few weeks, tens of thousands of people have gathered outdoors in cities across California and have been yelling, singing, and protesting, and all the time state officials are cheering them on as they do so," Feucht said.

"And now, as the church wants to come together as we have been doing for thousands of years simply to worship God, they hammer down on us," he added. "It's just, can you see the hypocrisy and how crazy this is? … It really is time for us to take a stand and fight."

The 36-year-old father of four started a petition "Let We Worship" signed by at least 5,000 on his website. He compared Newsom with Pharaoh in the biblical story, reading a verse from Exodus: "This is what the Lord says: & # 39; Let my people go, that they may worship me & # 39;".

In a post on his Instagram, he shared a post that shows images of him leading "illegal worship" in Iraq in 2016, in North Korea in 2010, and in California on Friday night.

"We have spent the last 20 years mobilizing worship in places where it is illegal. I would never in my life believe that it would be California in 2020," he wrote.

The Rev. Samuel Rodríguez, a member of the COVID-19 National Recovery Commission, called Newsom's order "completely discriminatory."

"How can you allow, not for one day, but for many days, tens of thousands of people to march in protest without wearing masks and then demand that 100 faithful abstain from singing?" Rodríguez, the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, wrote in an Instagram post.

Pastor Les Simmons of the South Sacramento Christian Center said his church will do everything possible to protect the flock, but notes that singing is the cornerstone of services.

"In particular, black culture, singing in churches dates back to 400 years ago during slavery until now," Simmons told KCRA. "Singing was what helped us get through it."

Mendocino County first banned singing for worship services on Good Friday before Easter, limiting places of worship to four people to record online services and other restrictions. The order was quickly condemned by a prominent leader at the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, who said it violated the "integrity of the Christian cult."

After President Trump declared houses of worship "essential" in May, Newsom announced guidelines to reopen with the approval of county health officials and limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, leading to make it less.