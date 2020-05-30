Outriders Showcases New Game Modes, World Levels, and UI Options in New Videos

Square Enix released the first episode of its monthly streaming series last night for People Can Fly's upcoming RPG RPG Outriders, offering us some new gameplay insights from the upcoming game.

The videos, which we have incorporated below, include a 15-minute gameplay portion of one of the game's first missions, along with others on how the game will offer customizable difficulties through its World Tier system, allowing players choose higher world levels if you imagine more of a challenge to get higher rewards; You will be able to unlock these levels through an experience system that will work together but separate from your experience level of character with combat exp counting towards your world level but not that of missions.

However, when you die, your character will lose a percentage of your world-level advancement, so you'll have to prove that you can stay alive at the highest levels in the world if you want to make sure you stay on them (and it also helps if you're fighting) to make sure you don't get too high for your skill.)

You can watch each video separately, or watch them all together throughout the first episode of the broadcast that we're also embedding below. Square Enix and People Can Fly promise a new episode of the broadcast every month leading up to the game's release.

Outriders It is slated to launch on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC later this year.